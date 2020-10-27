Porter-Gaud falls in SCISA state volleyball final

In one of the most competitive championship matches in recent memory, the Porter-Gaud volleyball team lost to Cardinal Newman in a five-set thriller, 3-2, in the SCISA Class AAA state championship match on Tuesday night at Wilson Hall School in Sumter.
Porter-Gaud (17-5) was seeking a repeat as state champion, beating Cardinal Newman 3-0 in the final a year ago. The Cyclones have won nine titles in the last 11 years.
Cardinal Newman finished the season with a 33-1 record, winning 25-23, 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12.
“It was great volleyball for sure,” Porter-Gaud coach Megan Crouch said. “Obviously, we wanted to come away with a win, but Cardinal Newman is very good. We knew going in that it would be a battle, and it was really fun. We’re disappointed that we didn’t win, but I feel like the girls gave it all they had tonight.”
Four of the five sets were played as tightly as possible. Neither team held more than a two-point advantage in the first set, and the score was tied at 21 before the Cardinals scored four of the next six points to take the set.
The second set was more of the same, but Cardinal Newman appeared in control with a 19-15 lead. Led by the power hitting of 6-4 junior Marianna Singletary, the Cyclones rallied back to take a 21-20 lead. The set was tied at 21 and 22 before Porter-Gaud closed out the 25-23 win. Singletary posted 27 kills in the match. Junior Alex Hariri added 14 kills for the Cyclones.
Porter-Gaud turned up the heat in the third game, racing out to a 19-13 lead and cruising to the easy win.
But Cardinal Newman settled down in the fourth set and held an 18-12 advantage before Porter-Gaud used a spurt to claim a 22-21 lead. After tying the score at 23, Cardinal Newman closed with two straight points and forced a deciding fifth set.
“We had the momentum, but we couldn’t finish them off,” Crouch said.
Though tied on several occasions, Cardinal Newman seemed the more relaxed team in the deciding set. Porter-Gaud’s only lead came at 1-0, but the Cyclones had the set tied at 12. Cardinal Newman closed out the championship with three consecutive points.
“We wanted to send our seniors out with another championship, but they got two in four years, so it’s not too bad,” Crouch said. “This was a crazy year. Honestly, I didn’t know what to expec,t but we had a great year.”
Both teams return the bulk of their production next season, so a third meeting in the final is possible in 2021.