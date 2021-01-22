Porter-Gaud edges First Baptist in coaching battle of friends

Porter-Gaud boys basketball coach John Pearson and First Baptist boys coach Antoine Saunders have known each other for more than 30 years, dating back to their college playing days at College of Charleston and Wofford, respectively.
The duo work closely together during the summer as directors and coaches in the TMP AAU travel program. Their strong friendship has been forged through the game of basketball, but lately, that relationship has found them as competitors on the high school level.
Porter-Gaud and First Baptist are two of the top three SCISA Class AAA teams in the state this season. The teams clashed on the court for the first time this season on Friday night, playing in an empty Wendell Center at Porter-Gaud. Both teams have had their share of distractions as it relates to COVID-19 quarantines this season but Friday night was all about winning. And Porter-Gaud did just that.
The Cyclones led from start to finish en route to a 59-50 victory, improving to 7-0 on the season. The visiting Hurricanes fell to 8-5 on the season.
“It is tough playing Antoine because we are so close and we basically share the same brain when it comes to basketball,” Pearson said. “I know when we play those guys what we’re going to get. They are going to be so well-prepared and he really gets those kids to play hard. We won tonight and I am happy about that, but we know we’re going to see them again.”
Mason Grant paced Porter-Gaud with 17 points. Matt Kelly added 16 points, connecting on three 3-pointers. Denham Wojcik finished with 14 points.
Gabe Frasier led the Hurricanes with 16 points and Mikey Blandin scored 11.
Porter-Gaud jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game and held a 35-26 lead at the half. The lead ballooned to as much as 14 points in the third quarter and First Baptist never got closer than seven points for the remainder of the game.
“They’re a good basketball team, obviously well-coached and disciplined,” Saunders said. “It’s a hard game to play but it’s a fun game as well. Both teams know each other so well. Both teams really get after it.”