Four-time SCISA defending Class AAA boys tennis state champion Porter-Gaud moved within one victory of another state title on Wednesday at the Cyclones' home courts with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Columbia's Hammond School.
The Cyclones will oppose Columbia's Cardinal Newman on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the state title at Columbia's Heathwood Hall courts. Cardinal Newman defeated Pinewood Prep in the semifinals.
This was a big turnaround for coach Jonathan Barth's team that entered the match with a 5-9 record. Led by 5-1 eighth-grader Lucas Acevedo at the top position with a 6-1, 6-0 conquest of Hammond's Benjamin Gardner, Porter-Gaud lost only eight games in the first four positions.
Only No. 5 McGreggor Kellett had to go to three sets for the Cyclones.
"I think we've got a good chance to win the state title," said Acevedo, who is on the team for the third season.
Acevedo moved all the way up from No. 4 to No. 1 this season after the Cyclones lost four of their top six players from last year's team.
"I'm happy to be back in the state championship for the fifth time," Barth said. "We didn't know how we would end up, but the boys came together."
PORTER-GAUD 6, HAMMOND 0
SINGLES: Lucas Acevedo (PG) def. Benjamin Gardner, 6-1, 6-0; Harris Stripling (PG) def. Ryan Asbill, 6-2, 6-2; Jack Brutzer (PG) def. David Johns, 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Robertson (PG) def. David Estefano, 6-1, 6-0; McGreggor Kellet (PG) def. Johnston Bauer, 4-6, 6-0, 10-4; Jacob Cuoco (PG) def. Joseph Shuler, 6-2, 6-1.
SCHSL LOWER SEMIFINALS
Wando will carry the local SCHSL Class AAAAA banner into the Lower State semifinals on Thursday at the Warriors' courts in Mount Pleasant against Dutch Fork.
After scoring an impressive 7-0 win at May River on Tuesday, 2018 Class AA state champion Academic Magnet will seek a spot in the Class AAA Lower State final when the Raptors visit Waccamaw. Once-beaten defending Class AAA state champion Bishop England will entertain Gilbert in the other Lower State semifinal.
In Class AA, Philip Simmons should have little trouble reaching the Lower State final when the Iron Horses play host to Hannah-Pamplico on Thursday. Oceanside Collegiate is in the other half of the Lower State AA draw and will take on Barnwell on the Landsharks' home courts.