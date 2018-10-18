For the fourth consecutive year, the Porter-Gaud boys and girls swim teams captured the SCISA state championships on Saturday in Augusta.
The girls held off a challenge from Cardinal Newman, finishing with 236 points and securing the title with a win in the final two events. Cardinal Newman finished with 219 points. Ashley Hall was third with 128 points. First Baptist finished sixth, Northwood seventh and Pinewood Prep eighth.
Porter-Gaud won six individual gold medals and a pair of relay titles. Elysse Pardus won two gold, setting a state record in the 200-yard freestyle and winning the 100 butterfly. Kaila Pardus set a state record in the 100 breaststroke and also won the 200 individual medley.
Ann Thompson won the 100 backstroke and was second in the 100 butterfly, while Eliza Ford won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 100 backstroke. Katherine Geils was second in the breaststroke.
Other local medalists in girls Class AAA included Kate McEvoy (Ashley Hall) taking third in both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Eliza Smith (First Baptist) was third in the 100 butterfly.
Porter-Gaud’s boys team scored 299 team points and also won six individual gold medals. Willem Goedecke set a state record in the 100 backstroke and also won the 100 freestyle. Daniel Kassis set a state record in the 200 individual medley while also winning the breaststroke.
James Winterfield won the 200 freestyle and was second in the backstroke. Michael Shipman finished third in the backstroke and Nathaniel Ford was third in the 200 IM.
Rhett Andrews won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly. Gavin Milligan was third in the 500.
Pinewood Prep’s Daniel Grimes won the championship of the 50 freestyle and placed second in the 100. Burk Arrendondo of First Baptist finished second in the breaststroke and third in the 100.
Pinewood Prep’s boys team finished fifth in the team standings, while First Baptist was seventh. Northwood Academy finished ninth.
In Class AA/A, Palmetto Christian finished fourth in the girls team standings. James Island Christian was 11th.
Katie Grace Vandergrift of PCA won two gold medals, capturing the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
In the AA/A boys meet, PCA’s Will Vandergrift won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, while Payton Gardner of Northwood Academy was second in the 100 breaststroke.