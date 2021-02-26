Porter-Gaud boys reach state title game; Northwood girls, Palmetto Christian girls also will play for titles

Two local teams, Porter-Gaud and Northwood Academy, met in the SCISA Class AAA state semifinals on Friday night in the Sumter Civic Center.
Despite being in the same region, the teams did not play during the regular season due to COVID-19 pauses. In the only game that mattered, Porter-Gaud advanced to Saturday’s state championship game with a 57-40 win. The Cyclones will play Trinity Collegiate at 6:30 p.m. Porter-Gaud beat Trinity Collegiate 60-35 in December.
Seniors Denham Wojcik (25 points) and Mason Grant (18 points) led the way for the Cyclones.
“Really pleased with our defense tonight,” Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson said. “Northwood is very fast, can really run the floor. I thought our kids followed the game plan perfectly. We knew this would be a challenge. Our kids responded well.”
Porter-Gaud (10-0) opened an early 16-7 lead before the Chargers (9-7) rallied to within three points at 25-22 late in the second quarter. The Cyclones, led by Wojcik’s eight points in the final two minutes, went on a 12-1 run to end the half and led 37-23.
“Denham can score, but he covers so many other holes for us,” Pearson said. “He runs the team out there. He’s a stud, and he was really good tonight.”
Porter-Gaud stretched the lead to 48-31 by the end of the third quarter and coasted down the stretch.
Cyrus Birch led Northwood with 16 points, while Caleb Houston added 11.
Northwood Academy’s girls team advanced to Saturday’s state championship game of the SCISA Class AAA state tournament. The Chargers defeated Trinity Collegiate 58-31 in the semifinals on Friday.
Northwood (14-5) will play defending state champion Cardinal Newman in the championship game at 4 p.m., in the Sumter Civic Center. Cardinal Newman beat Northwood 57-54 in a game played Jan. 25.
The Palmetto Christian girls team will play Hilton Head Christian in the Class AA state finals on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Sumter Civic Center. Hilton Head Christian is the two-time defending state champion.
In other state playoff action involving local teams, the Military Magnet girls team advanced to the Class A Lower State finals on Tuesday after a 63-55 win over Lake View on Friday night. The Eagles are the defending Lower State champions.
Goose Creek’s unbeaten season ended in a second-round loss to Dutch Fork, 57-51, in the Class AAAAA playoffs.