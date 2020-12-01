Porter-Gaud boys, Northwood girls top SCISA basketball teams to watch this season

Last week we took a look at the top high school basketball teams and players from the S.C High School League programs in the area. This week is a glimpse of the top teams and players from the S.C. Independent School Association ranks.

The Porter-Gaud boys will likely contend again for the SCISA Class AAA title this winter. The program recently won three consecutive state championships and coach John Pearson has a solid roster to work with this season.

Heading up the Cyclones is 6-5 senior wing Mason Grant, one of the top players in the Lowcountry. Grant averaged nearly 22 points per game last season.

The Cyclones added a top point guard to the roster during the offseason as former Cyclone Denham Wojcik has returned to play his senior season at Porter-Gaud. He played his freshman season at Porter-Gaud before transferring to an elite national program, La Lumiere in Indiana. Wojcik, the son of former College of Charleston head coach Doug Wojcik, brings added scoring punch as well as floor leadership. He recently signed to play at Harvard.

First Baptist also will be among the top teams in Class AAA. The Hurricanes return junior 6-5 wing Colin McKenzie and senior forward Mikey Blandin. Junior guard Adonis Cole also will be a key performer for the Hurricanes.

Expected to be one of the top teams in AAA girls will be Northwood Academy, a state finalist last season. The Chargers return senior center KeAirra Gregory, who average 11 points and 10 rebounds last season. Freshman guard Alayah Birch averaged 13.8 points per game a year ago while sophomore guard Amiyah Ferguson averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 assists last season.

First Baptist returns a pair of quality juniors in guard Alexia Grant and forward Tiana Spann. Pinewood Prep, off to a 3-0 start, is led by senior Jessica Mangas and sophomores Jessica Osborne and Marissa Mangas.

PCA brothers earn All-American honors

Palmetto Christian's Carson Rourk and Connor Rourk were recently named 8-man All-America selections and will play in the 8-man All-American Bowl on December 19 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The showcase event will include the top 8-man players from around the country.

Carson, a 6-1, 187-pound linebacker, tallied 101 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions during Palmetto Christian’s 10-1 season. As a slot receiver, he had 33 receptions for 676 yards and eight touchdowns.

His brother Connor was the Eagles’ quarterback this season. The 6-1, 196-pounder had 1,145 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns, while passing for 1,623 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Region 8-AAAAA fall honors

West Ashley’s Donnie Kiefer and Fort Dorchester’s Steve LaPrad were selected as the Region 8-AAAAA football coaches of the year, while Fort Dorchester receiver/return specialist Keith Desaussure was named the player of the year by the league’s coaches.

In volleyball, Ashley Ridge senior Vanessa Blake was the region player of the year and Ashley Ridge coach Leigh-Ann Carter was the coach of the year.

Fort Dorchester’s Theresa Studley was the runner of the year in girls cross country, and Summerville’s Daren Hinds earned the award in boys cross country. Summerville’s Kelly Hazel was the region coach of the year in both girls and boys cross country.

Caroline Jacky of Ashley Ridge was the girls’ tennis player of the year while Sean McCawley of Ashley Ridge was the coach of the year.

In girls golf, Taylor Perry of Summerville was the player of the year and Daisy May Kenny of Fort Dorchester was the coach of the year.

West Ashley’s Carson Owens and Brad Blake were the region player and coach of the year in boys swimming. The girls swimmer of the year was Courtney Tedesco of Ashley Ridge while the girls coach of the year was Victoria Merritt of Ashley Ridge.