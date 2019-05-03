The visiting Hammond boys lacrosse team was late arriving for their SCISA state championship battle with Porter-Gaud on Friday, forcing the match to start about a half hour later than scheduled.
To a man, members of the Porter-Gaud team felt Hammond’s tardiness was a ploy, a little gamesmanship if you will.
None of it really mattered, however, as the Cyclones rolled to a 22-8 win and a second straight state title. It was the third in four years for Porter-Gaud’s seniors, one of the more talented group of upperclassmen in school history.
“Great talented players for sure but unbelievable leaders as well,” Porter-Gaud’s first-year coach Robbie Robinson said. “I can’t express enough how well these seven seniors stepped up this season. We could not have done this without their leadership. It was a beautiful thing to watch all season. They will be very tough to replace.”
Though Hammond took a quick 1-0 lead, the Cyclones seemed unfazed, ripping off nine unanswered goals to claim a 9-1 lead very early into the second period. Senior Will Farrell finished the night with six goals, scoring a hat trick in the first period alone.
“There was no doubt that we (seniors) wanted to go out on top,” Farrell said. “We kind of figured they were late to try to throw us off our game. We just stayed focused. We knew how to handle the pressure. This is amazing to finish off with another championship.”
The Cyclones continued to pour on the offense, taking a 16-3 at halftime and forcing a running clock throughout the second half. The lead stretched to 20-5 after three quarters, and Robinson began playing the bench in the final period.
Sam Trouche finished with four goals, while brother Jack added three goals. Kevin Marshall and Harry Gaddy added two goals each.
Hammond’s Julian McCue led the Skyhawks with four goals. Porter-Gaud beat Hammond three times this season.
In the Lower State AAAAA softball playoffs, Cane Bay lost to South Florence 3-2 despite outhitting the Bruins 8-2. Seventh-grader Jenna Krol delivered both of Cane Bay’s runs with a two-run homer.
Ashley Ridge lost to Lexington 4-2 in the other Lower State game. Ashley Ridge will host Cane Bay in an elimination game on Monday.
In the girls soccer Lower State playoffs, Oceanside Collegiate advanced with an 11-0 win over Woodland. Valentina Mosquera tallied three goals to lead the Landsharks into the AA Lower State finals next week. Alexia Trio, Ellie Smith and Korbin Simmons-Heyward each added two goals.
Oceanside will host Gray Collegiate on Monday for the Class AA Lower State title.
Wando advanced in Class AAAAA with a 2-0 win over Ashley Ridge. Wando will play at River Bluff on Monday for the Lower State title.
Bishop England defeated Swansea in Class AAA 5-0, while Academic Magnet defeated May River 4-0. Bishop England and Academic Magnet will decide the Lower State title on Monday.