From the opening tip, the Porter-Gaud boys basketball team showed no fear in taking on an undefeated Bishop England team on Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones led from start to finish in handing the Bishops their first loss after 20 straight wins, 81-59. Porter-Gaud junior small forward Mason Grant scored 30 points while guards Tobias Lafayette and Jett Kirshtein added 13 points each for the 16-5 Cyclones.
“These guys came out very focused and energetic today,” Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson said. “Bishop England is a long-time rival and this particular Bishop England team is really good. We knew we had to pay attention to what we were doing on both ends of the floor.”
Porter-Gaud connected on 10 three-pointers and shot 15-of-18 from the free throw line. The Cyclones scored the first seven points of the game and opened a 26-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. While the shooting was hot, so was Porter-Gaud’s patented defensive effort. Grant scored 24 points in the first half as Porter-Gaud led, 43-28, by halftime.
“We’re kind of in a good streak with our shooting right now,” Pearson said. “But we have to always be prepared to adjust when the shots aren’t falling. That’s where the defense comes into play. Everything we do, every game we play, has to have a defensive component. We are out-sized by every team we play so there is a certain way we have to play and right now the kids are doing a good job.”
Aiden McCool paced Bishop England with 22 points while Jack Rider added 16. The duo combined for nine 3-pointers as the Bishops hit 12 shots from beyond the arc.
But Bishop England was unable to get within single digits, trailing 60-41 after three quarters.
“We are developing good depth offensively, but Grant is starting to be a monster,” Pearson said of the 6-4 Grant, a transfer from Fort Dorchester. “He’s going to be an unbelievable basketball player.”
The Porter-Gaud girls made it a varsity sweep with a 54-41 win over Bishop England. Senior Elise Pearson scored 26 points as the Cyclones beat the Bishops for the first time since 2004. It also was Porter-Gaud’s (8-7) first-ever win at Bishop England (12-7).