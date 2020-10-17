Porter-Gaud boys, girls claim sixth straight state swim titles

Porter-Gaud continued its dominance of SCISA Class AAA swimming with the boys and girls teams capturing a sixth consecutive state championship on Saturday at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.
The boys team scored 342 points, well ahead of runner-up Cardinal Newman’s 111 points. The Cyclones won gold in all three relays and won five individual events.
James Winterfield won a pair of gold medals, winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Sebastian Pasanella won the 100-yard butterfly and Logan Andrews won the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle. In several events, Porter-Gaud claimed three of the top five spots and had six runner-up finishes.
“They came to swim, and they were amazing today,” coach Michael Walsh said. “We knew coming in that if we swam to our potential, we were going to win. That’s not to sound cocky, but having seen what’s out there, we knew we had the strongest team. It’s good to see them go out and perform at this level.”
First Baptist finished sixth in the team standings, followed by Northwood Academy in seventh. Pinewood Prep finished 10th.
Burk Arredondo of First Baptist won gold in the 100-yard breaststroke and was second in the 200-IM.
For the girls team, Kaila Pardus won a pair of individual titles in the 200-IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Ann Thompson also was a double winner, claiming the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. Cecelia Ford was second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard free. Katherine Giels finished third in the 100 breaststroke.
Porter-Gaud scored 269 points, 113 points ahead of runner-up Hammond School. Ashley Hall was third and First Baptist was sixth.
“Of the 70 swimmers that were here, 65 improved their times,” said Walsh, who is in his 13th season and now has 16 state championships. “These kids are self-motivated to be the best they can be, and today they all were the best.”
Ashley Hall’s Mattie Hood won the 100-yard freestyle and was second in the 200-yard freestyle. First Baptist’s Eliza Smith was second in the 100-yard backstroke.
In the state meet for Class AA/A, Palmetto Christian Academy finished fourth in both the girls and boys meet.
The top performer for the girls team was Ava Butterworth, who finished second in the 200 IM and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. Will Vandergrift placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 500-yard freestyle to pace the boys team.
SCISA 3A Girls Tennis
Ashley Hall defeated Porter-Gaud 5-0 to clinch the SCISA 3A Girls State Tennis Championship at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter on Saturday.
The Panthers posted singles victories by Vivian Miller, Meggie Navarro, Claudia Miller, Marissa Dye and Kayla Kirkland on their way to the title.
SCISA 2A Girls Tennis
Spartanburg Day defeated Palmetto Christian Academy 5-1 to claim the SCISA 2A Girls State Tennis Championship in Sumter.
PCA’s Morgan Kammer scored a singles victory after Spartanburg Day’s Carly
Garrity retired in the second set.
The Eagles finish the season with 10-3 record.