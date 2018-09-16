Porter-Gaud senior Josiah James will make his formal verbal commitment on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the school's gymnasium. The announcement was first reported by Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News and was confirmed by Porter-Gaud athletic director Larry Salley on Sunday evening.
The 6-6 guard is ranked as ESPN's No. 20 overall prospect in the high school class of 2019 and is in the top 15 nationally in other rankings. James will pick from a final three of Duke, Clemson, and Tennessee. He eliminated Michigan State from his final four in August.
James made an official visit to Tennessee two weeks ago and was at Clemson this past weekend. He cancelled his official visit to Duke, which was to take place this weekend, but he has visited Duke unofficially.
James is a current member of the national U-18 team and rated as the top senior prospect in South Carolina for the coming season. He averaged 10 points and 6.6 assists as a junior.