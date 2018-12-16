A poor shooting night sent the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team to a fourth consecutive loss as the Buccaneers fell to North Florida 68-61 in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night.
CSU (4-6) shot just 29 percent from the field for the game, making only 4 of 23 attempts from beyond the arc in losing to the Ospreys for the second time this month.
Freshman guard Dontrell Shuler was a bright spot for the Bucs offensively, scoring a career-high 20 points in the loss. Junior Christian Keeling and sophomore Deontaye Buskey also reached double figures with 10 points each.
North Florida (5-7) was led by forward Noah Horchler, who scored 20 points and pulled down 10 boards. J.T. Escobar added 14 points for the
Ospreys, who shot 54.5 percent from the floor in the decisive second half.
“What an amazing effort by our guys,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Twenty-seven turnovers we created, 25 more shots than our opponent, 18 offensive rebounds. We worked. Our guys really, really worked and did a great job on the defensive end. I’m really proud of their effort.
“It’s just really tough when we shoot 29 percent. It’s tough to win doing that. We’ve gotta go back and look at the film to see if we were creating easy shots for each other. I think we were. We’ve just gotta step up and make some shots.”
CSU trailed 13-7 early before tying the game with 8:50 left in the first half on Travis McConico’s basket. Again tied at 19, CSU closed the half with a 7-5 run to take a 26-24 halftime lead despite shooting just 37 percent from the field.
North Florida opened the second half on a 15-3 run in the first five minutes to claim 39-29 lead. Thanks in large part to North Florida’s 27 turnovers, CSU was able to stay within striking distance, trimming the margin to three at 41-38 on a basket by Shuler.
The Ospreys again answered with a 10-0 run to take a 51-38
lead with 7:23 left in the game. Trailing 61-51, CSU got a 3-pointer and foul shot from Buskey, and a basket by Keeling, to close the gap to 61-57 with 1:07 remaining. North Florida was able to hit enough free throws in the final minute to hold off the rally.
CSU shot only 25 percent from the floor in the second half.
“I’m really encouraged. We’re growing and getting better,” Radebaugh said. “That was probably our best defensive effort of the year to play at that fast a pace and limit them to 68 points. We’ve just gotta really look at the offensive end and improve, but we’re not discouraged going forward. We’re looking forward to getting in the gym tomorrow and figuring it out.”
CSU stays on the road for a third straight game and will play at Clemson on Tuesday.