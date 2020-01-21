In just her sophomore season, First Baptist guard Lexi Grant has reached a career milestone, scoring her 1,000th point in a recent basketball game against Ashley Hall.

Grant, who transferred to First Baptist from Charleston Math & Science prior to this season, is currently averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field.

“She’s a definite Division I prospect,” First Baptist coach Presley Singleton said. “She’s 5-9 and can grab the rim. She can handle the ball and shoot like a guard. She plays defense and she’s very athletic. Her all-around game is only going to improve over the next few years.”

In addition to her scoring totals, Grant is pulling down 7.8 rebounds per game and averages 4.2 assists. She has helped lead the Hurricanes to a 14-7 record, already two more wins than the program had a year ago.

Grant was a three-year starter at Charleston Math & Science, averaging three points per game as a seventh-grader. She improved to 10 points per game as an eighth-grader and last season scored 14.9 points per game.

Harpe out at St. John’s

St. John’s High head football coach Josh Harpe was released from his duties by the school administration last week.

Harpe was 15-15 in three seasons at the school and won four games with a young team in 2019. The coach was surprised to learn the news.

“I’ve been told St. John’s wants to move in a different direction with football,” Harpe said in a text message. “That’s the only explanation I was given.”

The opening at St. John’s brings the number of head coaching vacancies in the Charleston area to five. West Ashley, Hanahan, Ashley Ridge and James Island currently are in the process of selecting a new head coach.

Lucy Beckham High, which will open in Mount Pleasant this fall, also is searching for a head coach.

Brown flips to South Florida

Former Clemson assistant Jeff Scott, now the head coach at South Florida, made a big recruiting splash on Monday when First Baptist receiver Sincere Brown made a verbal commitment to the new coach.

Brown, who committed to Appalachian State during the summer, was a first-team All-Lowcountry selection in 2019, The 6-5, 190-pounder caught 52 passes for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Region 8-AAAAA volleyball

The all-region volleyball team for Region 8-AAAAA has been released with Ashley Ridge junior middle hitter Alli Atkinson named the player of the year and Ashley Ridge coach Lori Thomas tabbed as coach of the year.

Vanessa Blake and Audra Martin of Ashley Ridge also were selected to the all-region team. Chidera Nkem-Ossai and Alessandra Thompkins represent Fort Dorchester.

Summerville all-region selections include Marley Myers and Victoria Diggett, with Abigail Kothera and Zoe King named from West Ashley.

Stall’s Jessica Haynes rounded out the list this season.