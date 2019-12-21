College of Charleston coach Earl Grant could have had a different strategy when it came to scheduling this season.
With the departure of Jarrell Brantley, one of the program’s best big men to the NBA, Grant could have decided to ease his way through the Cougars non-conference schedule. Get a few victories against some overmatched opponents and give his team some confidence as it headed into the Colonial Athletic Association portion of its schedule.
Instead, Grant wanted to challenge the Cougars. The sixth-year head coach wanted to find out who he could count on in crucial moments, what freshmen or sophomores could came off the bench and contribute, and find out where his weaknesses were as a team.
After beating South Carolina State 73-61 on Saturday afternoon at TD Arena in a game the Cougars led from the opening possession to the final buzzer, Grant said he’s had some questions answered as Charleston take a much-needed few days off for the holidays and begin to concentrate on the CAA portion of their schedule.
“We played a really challenging non-conference schedule,” Grant said. “I’m glad we’ve been able to experience what we’ve been able to experience over the last 45 days. It’s been a grind, and we’ve played against a lot of good teams with a great coaches. We came up short more often than we would have liked, but I thought we competed, and that will help us as we get into the next phase of this season.”
That doesn’t mean that Grant is satisfied with the Cougars 6-6 mark at this point in the season – far from it. But in the end, scheduling teams like Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and VCU will pay dividends down the road.
“Of course we would have liked to have won another game or two, but I’m smart enough to know that with the schedule we played, 6-6 is OK,” Grant said. “We would have had to have been a little lucky to say to go 8-4. I like what we’ve done. I like our road wins at Marshall and on a neutral court against Providence. I think those are big-time wins for us. We lost to some really good teams by four or five points, so I’m excited about the rest of the season.”
In the final game before the Christmas break, Grant Riller scored 18 points and Jaylen McManus added 13 points as the Cougars cruised to a 12-point win over South Carolina State.
Grant was able to get all 11 scholarship players on the floor against the Bulldogs, and every one of them finished with at least one basket.
“I like where we are as far as our personnel and what we’ve got on our bench,” Grant said. “I think we’ve got a good feel for our top nine guys and what they bring to the table.
Tough losses and signature wins
The six losses for the Cougars have come against programs in higher-ranked conferences.
Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, VCU, Richmond and Central Florida twice, all play in Power 5 conferences or leagues that are ranked higher than the CAA. There is no shame in losing two teams in the Atlantic-10 or the American Athletic Conference.
The Cougars were only blown out twice - against Oklahoma State (73-54) and Central Florida (77-56) in California, the second time they played the Knights. The Cougars also had their issues in the second half against Wake Forest.
“Maybe there are a few games we’d like back,” Grant said. “Wake Forest and Central Florida were bad losses because we felt like we had a chance to win those games. We’ve got to continue to build on what we’ve been doing and hopefully get off to a good start in the conference.”
Cougars forward Sam Miller said the one game the whole team would like back is the loss to Central Florida on Nov. 23 when they played the Knights in Orlando, Fla., on their home floor. The Cougars led for large chunks of the game and Riller had a chance to win it at the buzzer.
“That’s the one game we felt like we really should have won,” said Miller, who had nine points in five rebounds against S.C. State. “We were a play or two away from winning that game.”
The Cougars' best win so far came against Providence at the Wooden Legacy tournament in California. But they don’t have that one signature victory yet this season.
“It’s hard to gauge where we are because of our schedule,” Grant said. “Maybe if we’d have scheduled a couple of weaker teams, we’d feel all confident right now. I like where we are because it’s not a great confident feeling right now. It’s more of a backs-against-the-wall feeling, fighting mentality. People are doubting us, and I’m more comfortable like that. That’s how life has been for me.”
Miller feels like the Cougars are moving in the right direction.
“We’ve played a really hard schedule and we knew it was going to be hard,” Miller said. “We’ve been trying to focus on us and getting better and better with each game. We played VCU and Richmond pretty tough and had chances to win. Coach Grant likes where we are right now, and I’d agree with him.”
Another scorer
Grant knows what he's going to get from Riller – who became just the third player in Charleston history to surpass the 2,000-point mark for his career.
Riller was his usual efficient self against the Bulldogs, scoring 18 points on just 12 shots.
But who else can score? Brevin Galloway has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, scoring 22 points in the loss to Richmond. The junior is the only player besides Riller who is averaging in double figures.
McManus, Miller and point guard Zep Jasper have all had their moments as well, but none have been consistent enough.
“I think we’ve got two pretty established scorers in Grant and Brevin,” the head coach said. “I think that the third scorer is going to have to come by a committee of players. And that will probably be different every night. What we need is to get 14 to 18 points from our bench. Some of those young guys are going to have to step up and contribute.”
Coming up
The Cougars will open their CAA conference schedule next Saturday on the road against Drexel. The Cougars will play four CAA games – at Drexel (Dec. 28), at Delaware (Dec. 30), Towson (Jan. 2) and James Madison (Jan. 4) – in seven days.
“We get this break, and that’s going to be important because we’re going to jump right into the conference schedule,” Grant said.