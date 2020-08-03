Playoffs or not, Charleston Southern plans to play football this fall

Tuesday shapes up as another key moment in college football's struggle to stage a fall season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA's Board of Governors is scheduled to meet and discuss the fate of fall championships in 22 Division I fall sports, including the FCS football playoffs. The board, which already has delayed the decision once, could vote to hold the 24-team playoffs as scheduled, delay them to the spring, cancel them outright or put off the decision again.

But Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber said the Buccaneers are determined to play their season this fall, whether there is a playoff to aim for or not.

"We want to play," Barber said recently. "And people say, why do it if you can't play for the playoffs?

"The playoffs are always our goal, but our goal also is to do what's best for the student-athletes. I've talked with our coach and our president, and we really want our kids to play this fall, and our kids want to play.

"Without having a playoff, we can still be a Big South champion. And we think playing our season in the fall is good for the kids, it's good for the student body, good for the school and the alumni and the region. We think there are so many positives of still playing that we want to do that."

The 25-member NCAA Board of Governors has only three representatives from the FCS, one each from the Ivy League, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Northeast Conference. All three of those leagues have postponed fall sports, and the Ivy League and MEAC don't send their champions to the FCS playoffs.

Six of the 13 FCS conferences already have decided move or cancel the fall football season; the Big South and the Southern Conference, home to state schools The Citadel, Wofford and Furman, are still planning to play in the fall.

Charleston Southern has made the FCS playoffs twice in its history, in 2015 and 2016. The Bucs beat The Citadel and lost to Jacksonville State in the quarterfinals in 2015, and lost to Wofford in the first round in 2016.

Of course, to play a season this fall, the Bucs must have someone to play. And if the NCAA decides to cancel or delay the FCS playoffs, other FCS teams could decide to cancel or delay their seasons.

With a big payday at Arkansas coming off the schedule after the SEC's decision to play a conference-only slate, Charleston Southern lost four games from its original 11-game slate. Fellow Big South members Hampton and Monmouth have decided not to play this fall, and opening foe North Greenville is not playing, either.

But Barber said CSU has picked up a game at incoming Big South member Robert Morris to replace the Monmouth game. And he expects to find at least two more guarantee games to replace the estimated $500,000 check CSU would have gotten from Arkansas.

"We've got three games now to fill, and as long as we can follow the (coronavirus) protocols, we want to play an 11-game schedule," Barber said. "Losing Arkansas might end up being a better situation for us. If we pick up maybe two more guarantee games, we can possibly make more money than from the Arkansas game.

"I've got 10 or 12 schools looking to buy games, and I feel like there is a lot of interest in playing us. Hopefully, we can pick and choose a little bit."

As for Arkansas, Barber said the two schools are working to reschedule the game. Arkansas' non-conference slate is reportedly full through 2024.

"We're going to play them as soon as we can," Barber said. "We're trying to work out a date now, but they've been terrific with us."

Barber said teams from Group of Five conferences such as the Sun Belt and Conference USA are looking to replace games they've lost. Among those is former Big South rival Coastal Carolina, which lost its game with SEC member South Carolina.

Charleston Southern hopes to have its new schedule set by Sept. 1, Barber said. The school also is working toward being able to follow NCAA and Big South protocols for playing during the pandemic.

"We are going to follow what the NCAA protocols are, that's our goal," he said. "The testing every week is the really big nut that everybody is having to figure out and pay for. The fall championships vote (on Tuesday), that's another big domino that has to fall before the Big South comes up with our policies."