Fighting for a playoff spot in Major League Baseball is referred to as the “Hunt for October.”
For the minor-league Charleston RiverDogs, that hunt partly ends this weekend. They'll host the Greenville Drive in a four-game series beginning Thursday.
With four games to go, the RiverDogs, a Yankees affiliate, are in a first-place tie with the Augusta GreenJackets in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League. And the Lexington Legends are only 1½ games back of both teams.
Augusta, a San Francisco Giants' affiliate, owns the tiebreaker due to winning percentage. So Charleston needs help to clinch the division after being sole owners of first place since early May.
The SAL schedule is split into halves with winners determined for the first half and second half of the season. That means Charleston can clinch a spot in September's postseason this weekend by winning the first half of the season.
The RiverDogs would then play the division’s top seed of the second half in the playoffs this fall for a chance to advance to the SAL Championship Series.
But all of that is still a ways down the road. Charleston has to focus on what's happening now.
Let’s go Mets…and Braves!?
The Yankees usually don’t find themselves rooting for the New York Mets, their crosstown rivals.
But this week, RiverDogs fans and players will likely be sending positive vibes down to Interstate 26 to the Columbia Fireflies, the Mets’ Class A affiliate.
Columbia will play four straight games against the Legends, and the GreenJackets will close out their first-half against Rome.
The RiverDogs will need to take care of business at Riley Park, and hope Columbia and Rome win some games against the other teams vying for first place.
“And we’re finishing the first half against a Red Sox affiliate,” RiverDogs’ president Dave Echols said about the four-game series against the Drive. “It makes it that much more exciting when you factor in all of these rivalry teams.”
Echols added that it’s a little weird catching playoff fever in June. But scratch the surface, and it’s a really a testament to the strong players the Yankees have drafted.
“Our players feed off of that Yankee mentality, and it shows,” he added. “You can tell they have an increased sense of focus as they try to finish the first half with a playoff nod.”