Playoff-bound high school football teams can't afford to rest starters

One of the most significant effects COVID-19 has had on high school football around the state is the revamped schedule.
In past years, teams would play 10 regular-season games with the all-important region contests coming on the back end. This year, in an effort to make sure region games were played so that postseason berths could be determined, those games were played first and the insignificant non-region games were put at the end of the schedule.
As a result, teams that already have secured postseason berths will play meaningless games against other playoff teams before the playoffs begin next week.
So how important are Friday's games for playoff-bound teams? Will the starters play significant minutes or will coaches sit their best players in an effort to avoid injuries? Of those interviewed, playing the best players seems to be the answer.
“There are a couple of factors,” said Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad, whose team is 6-0 and ranked third among the state’s Class AAAAA teams. “This is only our seventh game, where before this (COVID) would be week 10. We need to play our guys to keep them sharp and mentally ready for the playoffs.
“If this were a normal year, in game 10 and with the playoffs coming, we would play our starters at least three quarters. If the game got out of hand, the backups would play. We’re taking the same approach. Our best guys will play and hopefully we come out of it healthy.”
Fort Dorchester’s opponent on Friday is Berkeley (4-2). Stags head coach Randy Robinson realizes the risk of injury this week but says getting better a week before the playoffs takes precedence.
“We’ll play our guys and cross our fingers,” he said. “After last week (45-20 loss to Summerville), we have to improve. We not only have to stay sharp but we have to get better.”
Goose Creek (4-2) will host Summerville (4-2) on Friday with both teams in the playoffs next week. Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead says his team has not been sharp in the last two weeks. That needs to change before the playoffs begin.
“We’re not good enough right now to win a playoff game so we have to go as normal as possible this week,” Winstead said. “Football is a repetition game and we need reps. We can’t afford to pack it in this week and hope we’re ready next week. We have to play the guys that normally play and hope for the best.”
SCISA playoffs begin
The S.C. Independent Schools Association (SCISA) played a full 10-game regular season and begins its state playoffs Friday night.
First Baptist (8-0) is the top seed in Class AAA and will host Ben Lippen. The Hurricanes beat Ben Lippen, 40-10, earlier this season but were eliminated from the playoffs by the Falcons last season.
“We are as healthy as we’ve been all season and we’re playing our best football right now,” First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters said. “Last year we were missing seven starters. We don’t have any excuses right now.”
Porter-Gaud is the seventh seed in the eight-team bracket and plays at defending state champion Hammond.
St. John’s Christian begins its quest in Class A at home against Calhoun Academy. Dorchester Academy will play at Lee Academy.
Friday's football schedule
SCHSL regular-season
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
Fort Dorchester at Berkeley
Philip Simmons at Bishop England
Military Magnet at Branchville
Wando at Stall
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Colleton County
Baptist Hill at North Charleston
Summerville at Goose Creek
Cross at Lake Marion
Academic Magnet at Charleston Charter
James Island at St. John’s
West Ashley at Stratford
Estill at Whale Branch
SCISA playoffs
8-man
Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
Jefferson Davis at Andrew Jackson
WW King at Holly Hill
Patrick Henry at Laurens Academy
Class A
Dorchester at Lee
Calhoun at St. John’s Christian
Christian at Thomas Heyward
Bethesda at Dillon Christian
Class AA
Hilton Head Prep at Carolina
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep
Spartanburg Christian at Hilton Head Christian
Beaufort at Pee Dee
Class AAA
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Trinity at Augusta Christian