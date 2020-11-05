Playoff-bound high school football teams can't afford to rest starters

One of the most significant effects COVID-19 has had on high school football around the state is the revamped schedule.

In past years, teams would play 10 regular-season games with the all-important region contests coming on the back end. This year, in an effort to make sure region games were played so that postseason berths could be determined, those games were played first and the insignificant non-region games were put at the end of the schedule.

As a result, teams that already have secured postseason berths will play meaningless games against other playoff teams before the playoffs begin next week.

So how important are Friday's games for playoff-bound teams? Will the starters play significant minutes or will coaches sit their best players in an effort to avoid injuries? Of those interviewed, playing the best players seems to be the answer.

“There are a couple of factors,” said Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad, whose team is 6-0 and ranked third among the state’s Class AAAAA teams. “This is only our seventh game, where before this (COVID) would be week 10. We need to play our guys to keep them sharp and mentally ready for the playoffs.

“If this were a normal year, in game 10 and with the playoffs coming, we would play our starters at least three quarters. If the game got out of hand, the backups would play. We’re taking the same approach. Our best guys will play and hopefully we come out of it healthy.”

Fort Dorchester’s opponent on Friday is Berkeley (4-2). Stags head coach Randy Robinson realizes the risk of injury this week but says getting better a week before the playoffs takes precedence.

“We’ll play our guys and cross our fingers,” he said. “After last week (45-20 loss to Summerville), we have to improve. We not only have to stay sharp but we have to get better.”

Goose Creek (4-2) will host Summerville (4-2) on Friday with both teams in the playoffs next week. Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead says his team has not been sharp in the last two weeks. That needs to change before the playoffs begin.

“We’re not good enough right now to win a playoff game so we have to go as normal as possible this week,” Winstead said. “Football is a repetition game and we need reps. We can’t afford to pack it in this week and hope we’re ready next week. We have to play the guys that normally play and hope for the best.”

SCISA playoffs begin

The S.C. Independent Schools Association (SCISA) played a full 10-game regular season and begins its state playoffs Friday night.

First Baptist (8-0) is the top seed in Class AAA and will host Ben Lippen. The Hurricanes beat Ben Lippen, 40-10, earlier this season but were eliminated from the playoffs by the Falcons last season.

“We are as healthy as we’ve been all season and we’re playing our best football right now,” First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters said. “Last year we were missing seven starters. We don’t have any excuses right now.”

Porter-Gaud is the seventh seed in the eight-team bracket and plays at defending state champion Hammond.

St. John’s Christian begins its quest in Class A at home against Calhoun Academy. Dorchester Academy will play at Lee Academy.

Friday's football schedule

SCHSL regular-season

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

Fort Dorchester at Berkeley

Philip Simmons at Bishop England

Military Magnet at Branchville

Wando at Stall

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Colleton County

Baptist Hill at North Charleston

Summerville at Goose Creek

Cross at Lake Marion

Academic Magnet at Charleston Charter

James Island at St. John’s

West Ashley at Stratford

Estill at Whale Branch

SCISA playoffs

8-man

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

Jefferson Davis at Andrew Jackson

WW King at Holly Hill

Patrick Henry at Laurens Academy

Class A

Dorchester at Lee

Calhoun at St. John’s Christian

Christian at Thomas Heyward

Bethesda at Dillon Christian

Class AA

Hilton Head Prep at Carolina

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep

Spartanburg Christian at Hilton Head Christian

Beaufort at Pee Dee

Class AAA

Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Trinity at Augusta Christian