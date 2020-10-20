Player of the Week: Goose Creek running back finishes with 277 rushing yards

Goose Creek running back Demetri Simmons rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Gators to a 34-24 come-from-behind win over Wando on Friday night. Simmons, a junior, carried the ball 42 times in the game, helping Goose Creek capture its second straight Region 7-AAAAA championship. For his performance, Simmons is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Football honor roll
Trey Minor, Berkeley – 247 passing yards, 3 TDs; 1 rushing TD
Leon Gadsden, Berkeley – 190 rushing yards, 1 TD
Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 128 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 147 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 173 passing yards, 4 TDs
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England – 2 TDs rushing, 1 TD passing
Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud – 125 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Lamar Prioleau, Oceanside Collegiate – 115 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Garrison Kepley, Oceanside Collegiate – 211 passing yards, 2 TDs
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate – 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay – 139 rushing yards, 1 TD
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 155 passing yards, 2 TDs
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 216 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Hunter Higgins, James Island – 19 solo tackles, 2 TFLs
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 12 tackles
Hinter Ramey, Philip Simmons – 11 tackles, 2 TFLs
Christian Grant, Summerville – 100 yards rushing
DeAndre Jones, Summerville – 11 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Cody Swann, Summerville – 14 tackles
Connor Black, Ashley Ridge – 154 passing yards, 1 TD; 51 rushing yards, 1 TD