Pinewood Prep names new head coach for girls basketball

Anthony Weston, an associate coach for the Pinewood Prep girls basketball team, will now serve as head coach.

Weston, a Columbia native who won a state title in 1991 at Keenan High School, is taking the reins from Tony Bulford.

Weston first came to Pinewood in 2008 to coach the eighth grade boys team. He was named the assistant coach of the varsity girls in 2013 and associate head coach in 2016.

The Summerville resident will oversee a team that is looking to bounce back after a 7-12 record last season.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be selected for this position,” Weston said. “We are looking forward to supporting these student athletes on and off the court.”

After winning a state title in high school, Weston went on play for Virginia Intermont College and led his team to two national tournament appearances.

He then played basketball overseas in China before returning to the states.

“He has a clear vision of what the program will be,” said Andy Morgan, the school’s athletic director. “Anthony will bring a new energy to the program that will create an environment of enthusiastic effort each day."