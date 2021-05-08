Pinewood Prep girls win SCISA state soccer title; Porter-Gaud boys runner-up

COLUMBIA - Pinewood Prep girls soccer coach Gail Osborne remembers all too vividly the pain felt in her team’s back-to-back losses in the 2018 and 2019 SCISA Class AAA state championship games.
Osborne had hoped to ease that pain last spring with a team more than ready to challenge for the state title again. That season, however, ended just as it started due the COVID-19 virus that canceled spring sports.
So, as you can imagine, Osborne and the Panthers approached the 2021 with cautious optimism. A group of eight seniors and a talented cast of underclassmen were motivated to erase bad memories, but they also dealt with uncertainty as the season began.
Everything changed May 8 when the Panthers completed the season with a state championship performance, beating Hammond 3-2 in the SCISA Class AAA final at St. Sebastian Stadium on the campus of Cardinal-Newman.
“We said when the season started that we were going to enjoy it,” Osborne said. “It’s a real credit to the girls for being safe and being smart, on and off the field. We really didn’t know what would happen, but as we got into it more, we started to feel like we could finish the season. The focus became to finish it off the right way.”
Freshman Maggie Rollins scored two goals and senior Riley Cox added a third. Sophomore Jessica Osborne assisted on two goals.
Rollins got the Panthers on the board early, scoring in the 11th minute for the early advantage. Cox’s tally in the 28th minute made it 2-0 at the half.
“Maggie’s first goal early really helped to settle the nerves,” Osborne said. “We were confident going into the match that we were ready to play, but getting out early always works as an advantage.”
When Rollins added her second score in the 60th minute, pushing the lead to 3-0, it appeared the Panthers would cruise to the end. Hammond (15-7) had other ideas.
In less than a three-minute span, the Skyhawks tallied two goals. Sophomore Briana Pinasco put Hammond on the board with a penalty kick goal, cutting the lead to 3-1 in the 72nd minute. Two minutes later, in the 74th minute, junior Katie Frye made it 3-2 with a goal. Pinewood, however, was able to right the ship defensively in time to secure the victory.
“We panicked a bit at the end, but we were able to calm down and shore up some things,” Osborne said. “It was nerve-wracking, but we held it together to the end.”
Pinewood’s championship is the fifth in program history, all with Osborne at the helm. It was their first since winning back-to-back titles in 2014-15.
Porter-Gaud’s boys team also played for a title on Saturday, losing to Cardinal Newman 3-0 in the SCISA Class AAA championship matchup. The Cyclones were seeking their first championship since winning in 2016. They finished with a 15-4 record this season.
“Little unlucky but really proud of our guys for making a fight of it,” coach Sachin Patel said. “We were a little shorthanded, and if we had been at full strength, who knows? But we had a great season and we’re going to continue to reinvigorate the program and produce more success in the future.”