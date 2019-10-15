In the old bingo hall building tucked behind Chuck E. Cheese on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Geri D'Italia braced for the yellow ball ricocheting her way and maneuvered into position to smack a return shot.

A longtime member of the U.S. Tennis Association, her movements on the court are routine. But tennis wasn’t the sport of choice on this day. D'Italia was playing pickleball.

“I’ve been hooked since I started at the end of January,” D'Italia said after her training session. “I love the intensity and competitiveness of the game.”

D'Italia and dozens of other players attended a two-day clinic last week taught by Sarah Ansboury, a gold medal champion with the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA).

Ansboury's visit to Charleston came ahead of the area's first-ever sanctioned pickleball tournament. The USAPA event will be played at LTP Daniel Island, formerly the Family Circle Tennis Center, beginning Friday. More than 200 players from across the nation are expected to play in the three-day tournament.

“Pickleball is here to stay,” said John Wilderman, president of the Charleston Pickleball Players Club, the group that hosted the clinic. “Young and old, superior athletes and recreation players will continue to find themselves captivated by this game.”

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net. A pickleball court would be about half the size of a regulation tennis court.

The Charleston Pickleball Players Club has more than 800 people on its mailing list alone. And that doesn't include players in North Charleston or Goose Creek, or casual players who aren't on the mailing list.

Ansboury said one of the reasons she moved from California to South Carolina was because of the growth of the sport in the Southeast. She’s based in Hilton Head and doesn’t do clinics like she used to. But when the opportunity arose to make her first trip to the Holy City, she decided to take the drive.

“In the Carolinas, pickleball is growing so, so quickly,” she said. “And I think once we start seeing more courts, it’ll grow even more than we imagined.”

For the most part, Charleston-area players use tennis and basketball courts, as well as gyms and anywhere else they can temporarily set up shop.

In Mount Pleasant, where the sport is arguably the most popular in the Lowcountry, courts specific to the sport are available at the Miriam Brown Community Center. Multipurpose courts that include tennis or basketball, are available at Park West and the new town hall facility, among other locations.

The large recreation facility planned for Rifle Range Road will include courts. But that facility won't be here anytime soon. City officials say it currently isn't part of Mount Pleasant's five-year plan.

In North Charleston, the city will soon usher in more opportunities for pickleball at the new North Charleston Athletic Center, a three-gym facility with multipurpose courts that will include pickleball.

Ed Barfield, the city’s recreation director, said opportunities are also available at the Danny Jones Tennis Center and at multiple senior facilities in North Charleston.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing sports, so it’s our job to meet those needs,” Barfield said. “One thing Mayor (Keith) Summey wants is a diverse city that meets everyone’s recreational needs.”

While more courts are always a good thing, Ansboury said enthusiasts would like to see more courts specific to pickleball. Doing so would allow each sport access to the games and training, rather than having to vie for equal time.

“I think this tournament is a sign that the sport is ready to explode in Charleston and across the state,” she said. “So hopefully, we can get more facilities to meet the need.”