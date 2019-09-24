Will Ramey was the star of the game on offense and defense Friday night in leading Philip Simmons to a 27-18 victory over Hanahan.

On offense, Ramey caught two touchdown passes and finished with 91 receiving yards. On defense, he returned an interception for a touchdown and made eight tackles. For his performance, Ramey is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Football Honor Roll

Sean Cooney, Oceanside — 295 passing yards, 5 TD

Keegan Williams, Oceanside — 108 total yards, 2 TD

Joel Osteen, Oceanside — 93 receiving yards

Casey Arnold, Oceanside — 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud — 173 passing yards, 2 TD

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian — 185 rushing yards, 2 TD

Will Daniel, First Baptist — 200 passing yards, 2 TD

McKay Wilson, First Baptist —103 receiving yards, TD

Donnell Gathers, Baptist Hill — 93 rushing yards, TD; receiving TD, 11 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester — 178 passing yards, TD

Luke Taylor, Summerville — 13 solo tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Jaleen Richardson, Timberland – punt return for TD; rushing TD, receiving TD

Kahlil Whitaker, Ashley Ridge — 8 tackles, 2 interceptions

Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge — 259 yards rushing, 3 TD

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge —135 rushing yards, 2 TD; 69 passing yards

Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester — 13 tackles, 7 tackles of loss, sack