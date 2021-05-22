Philip Simmons sweeps Class AA track titles; Cane Bay's Boudreaux sets state record in hurdles

Saturday was a banner day for Lowcountry high school track and field as local teams and athletes won plenty of hardware in the state track and field championships for Class AAAAA, AA and A.
Philip Simmons captured the Class AA team titles in both boys and girls track while Cane Bay junior hurdler Jaylen Boudreaux etched his name in the official state record book for the 400 meter hurdles.
Wando girls posted a third-place finish in the AAAAA team standings while the boys finished in a tie for fourth-place. The two teams combined for three individual state champions.
Philip Simmons’ girls team ran away with the team title in their meet, scoring 161 points to finish well ahead of Woodland (60). The state record for points scored in a state meet is 167.
Junior sprinter NaJhyrai Watson won three individual golds (100, 200, 400) to set the pace for the girls. Madison Jent won the pole vault and Layla Simpson won the high jump and was second in both hurdles events. Avery Harbaugh placed second in the pole vault while Hailey Meyers finished third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. Mary Allen had a second-place finish in the long jump
“It was nearly a perfect meet,” coach Bill Muhn said. “We did pretty much what we expected. Had one mistake but really a great day. We felt like we had the team to do it last year, but COVID-19 shut us down. It was good to see them go out and perform the way they did today.”
Philip Simmons was the state runner-up in both boys and girls in 2019. The boys team was led Saturday by senior distance performer Noah Ward, who won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter gold medals.
“We built this program around Noah, and he is the reason today was possible,” Muhn said. “He has been the role model for both teams, and he has been the hardest-working guy in the program.”
Ian McCorkle posted a runner-up finish in the javelin. Henry Wood, another senior distance runner, finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 800. JacQue Greene finished third in the 200 and Peyton Woolridge was second in the pole vault.
Boudreaux, one of the nation’s top hurdlers all season, walked away with two individual gold medals and helped the 4x400 meter relay team to a first-place finish. Boudreaux won the 110 hurdles early in the meet before coming back later to set the state record in the 400 hurdles. His time of 52.16 seconds also is the best time in the nation this spring.
Boudreaux felt going into the meet that the state record in the 400 hurdles was certainly attainable. He came in heavily favored.
“I respect every opponent, but I knew in the 400 I was running against the clock,” he said. “The goal was to get the record.”
Winning state championships for Wando were Sophie Heinold (400 hurdles), Caleb Walker (javelin) and Hannah Togami (pole vault). Max Livesay earned two bronze medals in the long jump and high jump. Troy Cocco was second to Walker in the javelin.
Stratford’s Dannielle Brown won the AAAAA shot put title and Summerville’s Zachary Counts won the AAAAA boys discus while placing second in the shot put. Ashley Ridge’s
Samantha Franklin was second in the AAAAA girls javelin and Josh Baroody was second in the AAAAA boys pole vault.
In the AA and A meets, Timberland’s Jamaal McKinney won the AA shot put and teammate Da’Quawn Johnson won the AA high jump.
Jaden Jugde of St. John’s was state runner-up in the Class A shot put. Tariq Ulmer of Military Magnet was second in the Class A pole vault.
BE’s Owens completes perfect spring
Bishop England senior Michael Owens completed a perfect spring in the 400-meter dash, winning the gold medal in the Class AAA boys state meet on Friday night.
Owens won the event with an elite time of 48.96 seconds. He did not lose a race in the 400 this season.