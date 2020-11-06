Philip Simmons senior Noah Ward claims third cross country state title

For most athletes, winning a third individual state championship in cross country would make for a pretty good day's work. Not for Philip Simmons star Noah Ward.

Ward won the Class AA boys state gold medal on Friday. While he was proud of his accomplishment, Ward and his Philip Simmons teammates came up a little short in their bid to win the team title. The Iron Horses finished as the state runner-up to Greer Middle College Charter.

It was Ward, after all, that recruited his teammates when they were all freshmen in hopes that his love for running would rub off on them.

“A big reason why I run and work so hard is my team,” said Ward, who will attend Harvard next fall. “I kind of dragged them into this sport when we were freshmen. I feel like if I don’t go out every day and give 100 percent, I am letting my team down.

“I definitely wanted to win today, but not so much for me but for the team. We were in contention for the state title so I wanted to do my part and help these guys.”

Earning all-state honors with top-15 finishes were fellow seniors Henry Wood (12th) and Colin Nemeth (15th). A fourth senior, Thomas Schmenk, placed 22nd overall.

Philip Simmons coach Josh Michael was not surprised by Ward’s humble attitude.

“You can’t measure what he has done for this program,” Michael said. “He’s a coach on the course. His individual goals drive him but not as much as his team goals. He wanted this team championship. He is always there for the younger kids, offering advice or help. He’s an awesome young man.”

The Philip Simmons girls team also had a good day, tying for second-place in the team standings. After the tie-breaking process, the Iron Horses were officially placed in third. Freshman Emmy Wood was the third-place finisher overall while freshmen Hailey Meyers and Josie May finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Summerville’s Daren Hinds finished fourth in the Class AAAAA boys championship race. Wando’s Daniel Munoz also earned all-state props with an 11-place finish.

In Class A boys, Palmetto Scholars finished fourth in the team standings while Military Magnet placed sixth. Alex Berg of Palmetto Scholars was all-state with a 15th-place finish.