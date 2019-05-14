There was no struggle this time for Philip Simmons tennis star Coy Simon. The South's No. 1 boys 18 player easily captured the S.C. High School League AAA/AA/A individual championship on Tuesday in Columbia.
On Saturday, Simon had to go three sets to outlast St. Joseph's of Greenville star Nick Loudermilk in the Iron Horses' 6-0 win over St. Joseph's for the Class AA state team championship.
When the two high school juniors squared off on Tuesday in a rematch in the individual tournament final, it was all Simon. He scored a 6-1, 6-3 win over Loudermilk to give the Charleston area the title for the third straight year.
In fact, Simon was the individual runner-up to Hanahan teammate Reilly Wilson in the 2017 state final. Chad Nash, another of Simon's former teammates at Hanahan, won the singles title a year ago.
The ambidextrous Simon, who is 6-foot-2, hits powerful forehand shots from his right side and his left side.
"My dad (Randy Pate Academy pro Ben Simon) taught me that when I was five years old or so," Simon said about his double-forehand game. "I've been doing it ever since."
Simon, 17, has verbally committed to play tennis for the University of Tennessee.
It was all about Philip Simmons players and Loudermilk when the individual championships reached the semifinals on Tuesday. Simon scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over freshman teammate Mitchell Deames, while Loudermilk turned back Philip Simmons' Max Smith, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6, in the other semifinal.
Deames won the battle for third place over Smith, 8-3.
In the AAAAA/AAAA individual tournament, Wando junior Alex Shaw lost in the quarterfinals. Wando was the state runner-up in the Class AAAAA team tournament.
