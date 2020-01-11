The boys high school tennis season is still a few weeks away, but Philip Simmons’ Iron Horses already have a big edge over the rest of the state, not just in Class AA but overall.
After breezing to last year’s Class AA state title behind a string of future major college players, the Iron Horses would be competitive right now against most small college teams.
How about national boys 14 and 18 doubles champions, for starters. Carson Baker is fresh from winning the USTA’s boys 14 Winter Nationals doubles crown in Tucson, Ariz., with partner Lucas Coriaty of Long Beach, Calif., while Coy Simon has just captured the boys 18 nationals in Orlando, Fla., with partner Keshaw Chopra of Marietta, Ga.
It just happens that both Baker and Simon are sons of teaching pros.
Former Charleston Southern women’s coach Mike Baker is one of the head pros on the Randy Pate Tennis Academy’s staff at LTP Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant, while Ben Simon’s last stop in a long list of impressive tennis programs was at the Pate Academy. Simon just left the Pate Academy to accept a position as junior tennis director at Dallas’ Highland Park school district’s junior academy.
Of course, Carson Baker and Coy Simon own rankings that are as impressive as their recent success in doubles. Baker is now the No. 2 player in the nation in boys 14, and University of Tennessee-bound Simon is 10th nation-ally in boys 18. They are ranked No. 1 in the South in boys 14 and 18.
Philip Simmons’ roster also will include junior Maxwell Smith, who has committed to Clemson’s tennis program. His highly regarded eighth-grade brother, Jake Smith, also will be on the PSHS roster again.
Back to the national doubles champions. “We played well together,” Baker said about his partner, Coriaty. “I played great at the net.”
Baker, a 6-0, 155-pound 14-year-old, said he used his size to his advantage, espe-cially in doubles. “I am big for my age,” he said. “That helps me, since I am taller and bigger than most of my opponents, and I hit balls harder than other kids in my age group.”
In addition to his big forehand, Baker likes his strong serve that allows him to play serve-and-volley tennis at times.
“I really like the Pate Academy, and it’s nice that my dad coaches me.”
As far as college, which is still a few years away, Baker said, “I really like Clemson. I want to go to college and see how my game improves.”
Simon is a different type of player. He’s ambidextrous. He delivers serves from both sides, left-handed and right-handed, with his 6-3 height also serving as a weapon, especially in doubles.
“I think it’s been to my advantage to be able to hit right-handed and left-handed. It has helped a lot in doubles,” said Simon, last year’s Classes A-AA-AAA state singles champion, and Post and Courier Lowcountry player of the year.
“I like to show (opponents) both. It depends on who I am playing as to whether I hit left-handed or right-handed serves. It just depends.”
Simon expects his unique game to carry him to two more levels — college and then the pro tour.
“My goal is to go pro during or after college,” said Simon, who remains at LTP Tennis while his father already has switched to Dallas. “I am going to Tennessee in June and try my hardest and see what happens.
“It will be tough not being able to work with Dad. But I’ll be more on my own and kind of grow up my tennis.”
This marks Simon’s second Winter National doubles title with Chopra. They teamed up to win the boys 16 title two years ago.
Gretkowski picks USC
Allie Gretkowski also turned in impressive results at the Winter Nationals, taking fifth place in girls 18 singles and third place in doubles (with partner Carson Tanguilig of Alpharetta, Ga.).
That was more than enough to impress South Carolina women’s coach Kevin Epley, who already had Gretkowski on his team’s committed list. Gretkowski committed to South Carolina in November, and plans to join the team next January, although she is now just 16 years old.
Gretkowski is currently a junior in online schooling, but expects to complete her college entry requirements later this year. She will not be eligible to sign a college grant until the early signing period next November.
“I had five visits, but I didn’t take them all. Once I got there (USC), it was amazing. Coach Epley kept in contact with me the entire time after the recruiting period started,” Gretkowski said about Epley, last year’s ITA and SEC coach of the year who guided USC to a final eight spot in the NCAA playoffs in 2019.
Gretkowski jumped to
No. 13 nationally after her success at the Winter Nationals. She now trains with Bryan Minton, Shelby Rogers’ original coach and half of the former MWTennis Academy namesake. Gretkowski trained at the Randy Pate Academy for most of 2019.
“I was with Bryan at Family Circle Tennis Center (now LTP Daniel Island), and I wanted to get back with Bryan in the short time we have left to train (before college),” said the 5-10 Gretkowski. “I think my decision to rejoin Bryan is going to help me.”
Local notes
Charleston’s Florida State-bound Lara Schneider advanced to the singles quarterfinals in the girls 18 nationals, and also was a doubles semifinalist
Pate Academy player Michael Ross made the national boys 16 semifinals in both singles and doubles, while the academy’s Vivian Miller took third place in girls 16 doubles, Whitley Pate was a semifinalist in girls 16 doubles and Emma Charney made the round of 16 in girls 18 singles, losing to Schneider.
Former University of Georgia All-American Kennedy Shaffer now trains at LTP Tennis. The 22-year-old Shaffer is ranked No. 645 in the world.
Emma Navarro will be competing during the next week in a $25K ITF pro circuit tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. Former Charleston junior Ellie Halbauer also is scheduled to play that tournament.
Charleston touring pro Shelby Rogers won her first-round match against Nicole Gibbs in three sets in the WTA event in Shenzhen, China, but fell in the round of 16 to former Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. It also was Muguruza who upended Rogers in the quarterfinals of the 2016 French Open. Rogers is expected to compete in the qualifying that starts on Tuesday for the Australian Open.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.