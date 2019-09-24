There are wins. And there are signature wins. For the budding football program at Philip Simmons High School, put Friday night’s 27-18 win over Hanahan in the latter.

Playing its second season of varsity football, Philip Simmons now has three official varsity victories. Coach Eric Bendig’s squad defeated Charleston Math & Science and North Charleston in 2018.

But beating an established program like Hanahan, a team that won a region title a year ago, is a different stratosphere.

“Oh yes, this is huge for our program,” said Bendig, who has spent time on staffs at Wando and Ashley Ridge. “Hanahan is certainly a program that has won a lot over the years and this is a huge step for us. It’s not taking anything away from those wins we had last year because they are memorable as well, but I think everyone in our program realizes how big a win over a team like Hanahan is. It’s a big step in the growth.”

What makes the victory a bit more special is that Philip Simmons was formed as a result of splitting Hanahan’s attendance zones. The players at Philip Simmons would be playing at Hanahan.

“I think we have eight or nine kids right now that began as players over there a few years ago and now they are here,” Bendig said. “If we weren’t here, almost every one of our players would be playing at Hanahan. It’s kind of becoming a rivalry, which makes Friday night so special.”

The Iron Horses were competitive in their three previous losses this season, but finally put it all together Friday night.

“It lets our kids know that what we are doing is working and we just have to stay the course,” Bendig said. “As coaches we keep pumping them up and telling them we are on the right track but sometimes the players need to see the proof. This should help in that area. We should be confident in our ability to compete.”

Stall reschedule

Stall and Burke each had games canceled on Sept. 6 because of Hurricane Dorian. The two schools have announced they will play each other on Oct. 4 at Stall, giving both 10 regular-season games as originally scheduled.

Oceanside girls golf rolling again

The Class AAA defending state girls golf champions at Oceanside Collegiate are at it again in 2019. The Landsharks are the top-ranked team in Class AAA in the poll released by the high school golf association.

Oceanside recently won the Lady Thoroughbred Invitational in Aiken, shooting a school-record 289. Emma Schimpf was the tournament medalist with a 69. Rachel Rich and Abby Schimpf each shot 71, while Kayla Bartemeyer carded a 78.

Lowcountry Football Top 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Oceanside

3. Timberland

4. First Baptist

5. Berkeley

6. Wando

7. Summerville

8. Woodland

9. Baptist Hill

10. Bishop England