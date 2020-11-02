Philip Simmons falls in Class AA Lower State volleyball final

For the second consecutive season, the Philip Simmons volleyball team reached the Lower State finals of Class AA. And while the Iron Horses competed much better the second time around, the end result was the same.
Visiting Andrew Jackson advanced to the state finals on Thursday, winning three of four sets in the best-of-five contest. But it wasn’t easy.
The Iron Horses (15-2) lost the first two sets 25-22 and 29-27 before rallying for a thrilling 26-24 win in the third set to keep hope alive. The Volunteers, however, rallied from an early 11-8 deficit and won the fourth set 25-22.
“It has been a special group,” Philip Simmons coach Jay Watterworth said. “We have five seniors to lead us and six sophomores, so we’re excited about good things to come. So proud of them tonight. They never quit all night.”
In the third set, the Iron Horses staved off two match points and won the last four points to stay alive. Philip Simmons was tied at 22 in the first set and held a match point at 25-24 in the third set. In the final set, Philip Simmons rallied to tie the game at 22 before falling at the end.
“I told the girls if we could win the third set, things could change and we gave ourselves a chance,” Watterworth said. “It has been an amazing journey these last four years. We started with five eighth-graders and it took us a month to get our first win. Now we’ve played in the Lower State finals the last two years. And we will be right back here next year.”
Last season, Philip Simmons offered very little challenge to Oceanside Collegiate, which is now in Class AAA.
“Last year, we knew we didn’t have a shot, but this year we felt we had a really good chance. We gave it a great effort. Just a little short at the end,” Watterworth said.
Oceanside Collegiate and Wando will seek Lower State finals on Tuesday. Oceanside will host Gilbert in Class AAA at 6:30 p.m. Wando will host River Bluff in Class AAAAA at 6 p.m.