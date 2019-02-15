Phil Kornblut's popular "Sports Talk" radio show, pulled from statewide air waves last month, will return across the state on Feb. 25, he announced Friday.
But as things stand now, it won't be back on the air in Charleston until September.
Kornblut's show, a South Carolina fixture for 35 years, was pulled from the air in January by media company Learfield/IMG, which said the show and the now-defunct S.C. Radio Network had been "underperforming."
Kornblut said Friday that the show will return on Feb. 25 with a network of more than 20 radio outlets across the state. Former South Carolina football player Rick Sanford and Matt Smith will be co-hosts, Kornblut announced on Twitter.
"Happy to report that Sports Talk returns across the state of South Carolina on Feb. 25," Kornblut posted on Twitter. "We'll have more than 20 radio outlets back with us and we couldn't more excited."
Kornblut's old show aired on WWIK 98.9-FM in Charleston, but he said he's not sure if or when the new show will have a Charleston outlet.
Gil Kirkman, owner of Charleston Sports Radio (which includes 98.9-FM), said he intends to put Kornblut's new show on the air in the fall, after the Atlanta Braves' baseball season is over.
"The problem is that we carry Braves baseball, and the pre-game show comes on at 5:55 p.m," Kirkman said. "Phil's show is from 6 to 8 p.m., so it wipes him out.
"We are making some changes in our programming, but we have every intention of putting Phil back on the air in September, once the baseball season is over."
Kornblut said the new show's format will be familiar to long-time listeners.
"We'll continue to provide the best sports radio coverage in South Carolina, including USC, Clemson and the other state schools, high schools, NASCAR, golf and, of course, recruiting," he posted.
The Friday night high school football scoreboard show also will return, he said.