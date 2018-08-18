The margin of victory couldn’t have been much closer in the 25th and final Fishing for Miracles King Mackerel Tournament.
The Phat Kat team of Capt. Chad Shores, Trey Sires and Mike Hardee came to the scales Saturday at Ripley Light Yacht Club hoping they had a shot at the top prize and walked away a winner by just 0.2 pounds, or about the weight of one menhaden that’s used as kingfish bait.
Their fish weighed 40.3 pounds and beat out first-day leader Reel Nice, captained by Brian Bethards, which finished second with its 40.1-pound king mackerel from the opening day.
Team Net Profit, captained by Bryan Baxter, bettered its opening-day catch with a 38.5-pound king mackerel Saturday and held its position, finishing third.
Phat Kat pocketed a total of $36,150 - $13,200 for the big fish, $16,200 for the Super TWT (tournament within a tournament), $4,320 for the Largest King TWT and $2,430 for finishing second in the Aggregate Weight TWT with a total of 70.0 pounds.
Reel Nice earned $8,400 with $5,808 from the Grand Prize division and $2,592 for second place in the Largest King TWT.
Net Profit won $9,650 with $3,872 for its third-place overall finish in the Grand Prize division, $4,050 for winning the Aggregate Weight TWT with a total of 74.4 pounds and $1,728 from a third-place finish in the Largest King TWT.
“We hooked the fish about 11 o’clock and rolled (toward the weigh-in) at 11:30,” said Shores, owner of Finz Bar & Grill in Mount Pleasant.
Shores said the fish hit a menhaden fished on a downrigger near the bottom, and it took about 30 minutes to get it to the boat. He said the fish made four long runs, almost spooling them on several occasions, and they had to chase the fish in heavy seas. Shores added that he wasn’t sure that it was a king mackerel, thinking it might be a wahoo, until the final run.
“It was intense,” he said of the fight. “We figured we weren’t going to do any better than this one, so we headed in. I’m ecstatic.”
It was announced earlier this year that this would be the final Fishing for Miracles tournament, ending after a 25-year run that saw the event raise more than $1 million for its two charities, the Medical University of South Carolina’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina. This year’s event drew 118 entries.
Shores said Hardee called a few months ago and reminded him it was going to be the final Fishing for Miracles Tournament, saying they should get together with Sires and go out with a bang.
“And it looks like we did,” he said. “I hate to see it end. I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie. This has always been one of my favorite events.”
Grand Prize Results
1. Phat Kat, Chad Shores, 40.3; 2. Reel Nice, Brien Bethards, 40.1; 3. Net Profit, Bryan Baxter, 38.5; 4. Whippin’ Post, Louie McMichael, 38.2; 5. Wide Spread, Jeffrey Mitchell, 37.1; 6. Sea Scaper, Dennis Hensley, 36.2; 7. Saltshaker, Curt Warrington, 35.6; 8. Knot @ Work, Robert Olsen, 33.8; 9. In 2 Deep, Kevin O’Neale, 33.2; 10. Wide Open, T.J. Britt, 33.2; 11. Yates Sea, David Yates, 33.1; 12. Pole Dancer, David Hartness, 33.0; 13. Momma’s Money, Jimbo Warner, 32.6; 14. Lil’ Looer, Maci Dean, 32.2; 15. Rock Doc, Bob Wiggins, 32.0; 16. Reelin’, Marc Pincus, 31.9; 17. Bushwacker, Pete Ferrara, 31.8; 18. Reelist, Jody Teague, 31.6; 19. Flash Point, Trae Everett, 31.6; 20. Miss Emily, Gregg Newman, 31.1.
TWT: Wahoo - Miss Sophie, Robert Mayer, 52.3. Super - Phat Kat, Chad Shores, 40.3. Aggregate - Net Profit, Bryan Baxter, 74.4; Phat Kat, Chad Shores, 70.0; Wide Spread, Jeffrey Mitchell, 69.9. Largest - Phat Kat, Chad Shores, 40.3; Reel Nice, Brien Bethards, 40.1; Net Profit, Bryan Baxter, 38.5.
BONUSES: Yamaha - Wide Spread, Jeffrey Mitchell, 37.1. Hanckel - Half Mine II, Preston Knight, 26.2. Sponsor - Sea Scaper, Dennis Hensley, 36.2. Youth - Momma’s Money, Jimbo Warner, 32.6. Lady - Sea Scaper, Dennis Hensley, 36.2. SOBE (single outboard engine) - Wide Open, T.J. Britt, 33.2.