PGA Tour golfer Jonathan Byrd, a former Clemson star, is using social media in hopes of finding a kidney donor for his mother. Earlier this week Byrd posted the following on his Twitter and Instagram accounts:

"Friends I’m reaching out with the hope of finding someone who might be able to help my family. My mom lives in Columbia, South Carolina. She has a kidney disease and is in need of a kidney transplant. Her best possible option is to find a living donor with 0+ or 0- blood type. Up to this point, she’s had 12 friends and family come forward to volunteer to donate their kidney but unfortunately no one has been approved a match yet. This would greatly improve her quality of life. Please consider sharing her story or becoming a living donor yourself, for my mom or for someone else."

Byrd included contact information on his post.

"Please contact MUSC Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina at (843) 792-5097 asking for the donator coordinator. Or contact Augusta University hospital at (706) 721-8560. The donator coordinator is Shelby Adams. Thank you for listening and have a great day - JByrd"

Byrd is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and his brother Jordan, a former Furman golfer, is the assistant men's golf coach at Clemson. Their father, James Byrd, died in 2009 after a long battle with brain cancer.

King, Lawrence selected to S.C. Hall of Fame

Kevin King, a realtor in Bluffton, and lifetime PGA member Mike Lawrence of Anderson will become the 71st and 72nd members of the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame. Official induction will take place Jan. 11 at Columbia Country Club.

King spent a brief time as a professional in the early 1980s and had a short stay on the PGA Champions Tour, but enjoyed most of his success as an amateur. He won the 1989 S.C. Golf Association Amateur and the 1988 and 1998 SCGA Mid-Amateur titles. He also qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur seven times and has qualified for the U.S. Amateur.

Lawrence has won the S.C. Open three times, along with the S.C. PGA Chapter Championship, Yeamans Hall Senior Open and numerous other events. He has competed in five Senior PGA Championships and three PGA Championships, along with the 1990 U.S. Open and 2010 U.S. Senior Open.

Jamie Wilson wins Palmetto Amateur

Jamie Wilson of Mount Pleasant, a rising senior on the University of South Carolina men's golf team, won the 44th Palmetto Amateur in a two-hole playoff, defeating Loyola-Maryland's Evan Brown at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken.

Wilson birdied the second playoff hole to win the tournament, shooting 67-73-68-68—276. Brown posted a score of 72-76-62-66—276.

Carroll, Rich score big

Kennedy Carroll of Mount Pleasant scored 5½ of a possible 6 points while Rachel Rich of Charleston scored 4½ out of 6 points to help South Carolina rally for a 19½-16½ victory over Georgia in the Girls Junior Challenge Match between the two states played at Palmetto Hall Plantation on Hilton Head Island.

First Tee gets USGA grant

The First Tee of Greater Charleston is one of 25 national First Tee chapters that will benefit from a $100,000 donation from the U.S. Golf Association. The grants are being dispersed to chapters located in or around USGA championship locations and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organization’s strategy to leave a positive, lasting impact on local host communities.

Coming up

• Aug. 21: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.

• Aug. 24: Eighth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, contact Richard Johnson at 1994johnson@homesc.com, rsgreg07@gmail.com or pgacoastalcenter@aol.com, call or text 843-312-4222.

• Sept. 29: Ninth annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, call 843-821-3175.

• Oct. 5: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 11th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Tournament for S.C. Alzheimer's Chapter, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $100 per player, contact nanette@thomasmasi.com or call 843-345-8942.

Aces

John Stephanko, July 24, The Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 140 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Tim Miller.

Ed Finnerty, July 26, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 165 yards, 3-iron. Witnesses: George Parker, Joe Major, Ryan Stonaker.

Ryan Shromoff, July 28, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 156 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Micah Cunningham, Mark Osborne.

Tommy Gerken, July 29, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 105 yards, wedge. Witnesses: Gerry Gerken, Joan Gerken.

Mike Smart, Aug. 1, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 6, 72 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Al Barnett, Charles Brewer, Pat Caldwell.

Tom Ihrke, Aug. 3, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 141 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ken Andujar, Rex Atkinson, Sid Glasgow, Dennis Purser, Stuart Whiteside, Pat Weis.

John Deitz, Aug. 4, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 115 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Ian Deitz, Ralph Woodward, Donna Woodward.

Randy Merritt, Aug. 7, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 121 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Forrest Edwards, Bill Rouse.

Neil Savad, Aug. 7, Oak Point-Kiaway Island Golf Resort, No. 15, 105 yards.

Dennis Bock, Aug. 8, The Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 5-iron. Witnesses: Phil Bees, Rob Walters, Jack Finn.

Gettys Glaze, Aug. 13, No. 11, 167 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Luther Cochrane, Mark Andrews, Terry O'Quinn, Phil Rowley.

Gayle Herndon, Aug. 14, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Bill Papania, Barry Moseley.

