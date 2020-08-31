PGA names new director for 2021 championship at Ocean Course

The PGA Championship set for next May at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island has a new championship director.

Ryan Ogle has been named to replace Scott Reid as director, the PGA of America announced Monday. The PGA Championship, one of golf's four major titles, is set for May 17-23 at the Ocean Course.

Reid recently left the PGA for a job at a sports and lifestyle marketing agency, where he will be involved with PGA Champions Tour and LPGA events in Florida.

Ogle joined the PGA of America in 2012 and most recently served as championship director for the 2016, ‘18 and ‘20 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

"I’m looking forward to joining the 2021 PGA Championship team in Charleston and can't wait to get involved with the local community,” said Ogle, a graduate of Oklahoma State. “I've heard so many great things about the area and I'm excited for my family to call the Lowcountry our new home.

"Scott Reid and the Championship staff have done exceptional work to position next year’s Championship as a standout occasion for the PGA of America and I'm ready to use my experience in championship operations to take this highly anticipated event to the finish line."

A native of Norman, Oklahoma, Ogle’s sports business career spans a decade and includes experience working in multiple facets of national and global sporting events, supporting and fostering relationships with sponsors, community partners, suppliers, media and more.

“We are excited for Ryan to continue the positive momentum at Kiawah for what will be a memorable 2021 PGA Championship,” said David Charles, PGA of America Senior Director of Championships. “Ryan’s experience and expertise are ideal fits for not only our PGA Championship team already in place, but for our partners at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.”

The PGA Championship is being held at the Ocean Course for the second time. Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island in 2012.