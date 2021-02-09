PGA Championship will allow golfers to use range finders for 1st time at Ocean Course

It's Sunday at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, and the wind is blowing hard off the Atlantic on the 18th hole at the Ocean Course.

Tiger Woods needs a birdie to edge out Rory McIlroy and win his 19th major championship.

Wanting an exact yardage for a treacherous second shot — there's sand to the left of the green, the beach to the right — Woods turns to trusted caddie Joe LaCava for the number.

Instead of whipping out his yardage book, LaCava pulls out a range finder, peers at the flag through the scope and lets a distance-measuring device calculate the yardage.

That scenario, or something like it, could play out at the 2021 PGA Championship, set for May 17-23 at the Ocean Course.

The PGA of America announced Feb. 9 that such devices will be allowed during competition at its three annual major championships this year, starting with the PGA Championship and including the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

It will mark the first time range finders have been allowed during tournament play on golf's biggest tour or in a major championship.

The idea is to speed up play by keeping players and caddies from having to walk off yardages on every shot.

“We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships,” said Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America. “The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the rules of golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages.”

The move took the golf world by surprise.

"I am surprised because I did not see this coming down the pipeline," said Scott Glaze, head pro at Stono Ferry Golf Links and a local commentator on golf. "I didn't know it was on the radar of the PGA of America to do this, and to implement it in major championships is surprising.

"But I think the PGA saw a chance to showcase their event and to see how the use of these devices will work in professional golf."

The PGA of America's statement said that the devices used by players and caddies must conform to the rules of golf, citing Rule 4.3a (1):

Distance and Directional Information.

• Allowed: Getting information on distance or direction (such as from a distance-measuring device or compass).

• Not Allowed: Measuring elevation changes, or interpreting distance or directional information (such as using a device to get a recommended line of play or club selection based on the location of the player's ball).

The idea got mixed reaction among players back in 2017, when the PGA Tour began allowing the use of range finders on some of its smaller tours.

“I don’t think it’s going to make any difference to speed of play,” Justin Rose said then. “We don’t play ‘one number’ golf. We want to know what it is to the back edge of the green; we want to know the distance over a bunker. We want to know what the distance is to a certain slope.

“So it’s not as basic as, ‘I have 179 to the pin.’ You kind of make decisions out on the golf course based on what’s around the pin.”

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau applauded the idea.

“It’s the best thing they could possibly do,” DeChambeau said in 2017. “I definitely think it’s something that could help speed up play.”

Glaze said the devices won't replace yardage books for the pros but will be another tool in their golf bags.

"I don't think it will cure slow play at the PGA level by any means," Glaze said. "But it can only help. The pros will use these devices differently than an amateur would. The pros are concerned with getting a lot of different yardages, to cover a bunker or to different slopes and swales. Those are numbers they can't necessarily get from a range finder.

"I think there will still be a lot of interaction with yardage books and guides. But in just getting the standard number from the ball to the hole or to a penalty area, it should help tremendously. I would imagine a guy like Bryson would have the best range finder he can buy, or build. But I wouldn't be surprised to see some pros use them very little."

Seeing pros use the devices might increase use among amateurs, which could speed up play in general, Glaze said.

"It's big for the game of golf that the PGA of America is looking to be progressive and enhance the game any way they can," he said. "It may turn out to be an awful idea, but they trying to grow the game and make the game better, and maybe even more eyes will be on the PGA Championship on Kiawah. Overall, I think it's a good thing."