World Golf Hall of Fame member Pete Dye, who designed some of the world's top golf courses including the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort and Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, died Thursday at the age of 94.
Dye was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018. His wife, constant companion and co-designer Alice died Feb. 1, 2019.
Other famous Dye designs include The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (home of The Players Championship), PGA West Stadium Course, Crooked Stick in Indiana and Teeth of the Dog in the Dominican Republic.
The Heritage Classic has been a PGA Tour mainstay since 1969, while the Ocean Course was the site of the 1991 Ryder Cup and 2012 PGA Championship, which will make a return visit in 2021.
In addition to the Ocean Course and Harbour Town, Dye designed six other courses in South Carolina and co-designed five more with son P.B. Dye.
Dye was an accomplished amateur golfer and life insurance salesman before turning to golf course design. His first course was El Dorado, a nine-hole layout near Indianapolis where he and Alice lived.
Dye was still toiling in relative anonymity when the developers of Sea Pines hired him to build Harbour Town with Jack Nicklaus serving as a consultant. The course, which went against the grain of most golf courses being built at the time, was an instant hit with Arnold Palmer winning the inaugural Heritage Classic in 1969. Nicklaus won the 1975 Heritage.
In the late 1980s, Dye had been working closely with Landmark Land Company, which had developed PGA West and Oak Tree in Oklahoma. Landmark purchased Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 1988 and shortly thereafter announced that the 1991 Ryder Cup would be moved from its PGA West property to a course that had not yet been built on the eastern tip of Kiawah Island. The course designer would be Pete Dye, and every hole would offer a view of the Atlantic Ocean.
Dye had to battle Hurricane Hugo in September 1989 and the constant ocean breezes that would reshape the sandy surface he and his crew had sculpted on a daily basis. But two years later the course was ready for one of the most famous Ryder Cups ever, the "War on the Shore" which went to the final putt of the final match before the American team reclaimed the Cup with a 14½-13½ win.
The course immediately became known as the most difficult course in the U.S., and while perfect for a match-play event like the Ryder Cup, many thought it would be too difficult for a stroke-play contest. But that certainly wasn't the case in 2012 when Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship with a 13-under-par score of 275, eight shots better than runner-up David Lynn.