COLUMBIA — Carey Rich, former South Carolina point guard, saw his fraternity brothers in front of him.
There was Devan Downey, leading the show as he so often did during his USC career, scoring 21 points as the Jets took on Bernie’s Chicken in the championship game of the seventh S.C. ProAm. Frank Booker strafed another 3-pointer from near half-court when he wasn’t passing to his former teammate, Maik Kotsar, on the block. Kotsar welcomed his teammate for the new season, Jair Bolden, to the club.
Rich, who saw the best crowds and performances of the seven years of his event over the past week, was rewarded with another championship game fitting the star power on the rosters. Downey’s squad took it home one more time, 89-77, defeating a Bernie’s team captained by another former Gamecock, Carlos Powell.
“Unbelievably proud. I think one word that comes to mind is consistency,” Rich said. “From Day 1, we had an unbelievable crowd all three games, players were consistently showing up, all the games were consistently good and competitive.”
The event open to all college players finished with another strong game Sunday. The all-star offense featured among the first three days wasn’t as present as each team locked down on defense, but there were still plenty of highlights.
Downey scored 10 of his points in one burst at the end of the first half. Kotsar, banging around with Powell most of the day, showed off a patient inside finish that should make him a lethal combination with All-SEC center Chris Silva this season. Bolden, who will sit out this season after transferring from George Washington, stroked four 3-pointers.
The Jets had too many weapons and won going away, Bolden sinking a 3 at the buzzer. Powell moaned that he should have taken over more, but the overall competition of the ProAm benefited everybody.
“I think I’m a lot better,” Kotsar said.
Rich’s event packed 10 games into four days and drew the best notices of its existence. Having current and past USC players come back has always helped, but the ProAm got participation from NBA players Sindarius Thornwell, P.J. Dozier and Torrey Craig this year.
That’s what it was always designed to do, even when NBA rosters weren’t featuring Gamecocks. It’s always a chance to give back and continue to show off South Carolina basketball.