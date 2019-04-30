Spectators who drive to the 2019 U.S Women's Open Championship at the Country Club of Charleston will be shuttled from Citadel Mall about six miles away, organizers said Tuesday.
The free transportation service will run May 28 to June 2. The morning shuttles will leave the West Ashley shopping center about 45 minutes before the first tee time each day and operate continuously until about an hour after play concludes.
The U.S. Golf Association is encouraging fans to use a ride-sharing service such as Lyft or Uber that can take them to a designated drop-off point at the nearby McLeod Plantation Historic Site on Country Club Drive.
The question of where spectators would park has been open since Charleston City Council last month denied a request to park vehicles at the nearby Municipal Golf Course off Maybank Highway.
The USGA has estimated it will need 8,000 to 10,000 spaces a day to accommodate fans, players, caddies, tournament staff and hospitality workers.
Charleston County has agreed to close McLeod Plantation for eight days around the international golf championship. The visitor site won't open to the public from May 27 to June 3 because sections of the James Island property are needed to "support operational aspects" of the tournament, including the welcome center and two parking areas.
McLeod Plantation will reopen to visitors and resume its normal schedule on June 4.