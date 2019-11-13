It was about as bad a first half as Charleston Southern has played under coach Barclay Radebaugh, and visiting Furman made the Buccaneers pay.
The Paladins pulled away early in the game, holding a 48-14 halftime lead and cruising to a 91-47 victory Tuesday night before a sellout crowd of 881 at the CSU Fieldhouse.
Furman improved to 3-0 on the season while CSU dropped to 1-2.
“Furman came in to compete and that’s a really good basketball team,” Radebaugh said. “We were overmatched from the start. Offensively, we were a train wreck. I thought we played with effort. We were trying. We just didn’t make shots. We were outcoached and outplayed.”
Furman’s Clay Mounce scored all 19 of his points in the first half, leading a group of five players in double figures. Mike Bothwell added 12 while Noah Gurley, Jordan Lyons and Jalen Slawson each scored 11. Gurley also grabbed 11 rebounds as Furman outrebounded the Bucs, 44-28.
Slawson, a sophomore, is a Summerville native who starred at Pinewood Prep.
CSU, playing without injured starting guard Dontrell Shuler, missed all 15 of their three-point attempts in the first half, shooting only 18 percent from the floor overall. On the other end, Furman shot 54.5 percent, connecting on seven three-pointers.
The Paladins shot 53.8 percent from the floor for the game, finishing with 11 three-pointers.
The second half was used as a teaching exercise for Radebaugh as the coach inserted different lineups, including several freshmen. One freshman, guard Malik Battle, made the most of his time, scoring nine points. Travis Anderson, a redshirt freshman, led all CSU scorers with 14 points.
CSU shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, hitting 4 of 6 three-point attempts.
Furman coach Bob Richey, a former Radebaugh assistant at CSU, said returning to the place where he started his coaching career was special.
“It was very emotional, I won’t lie,” Richey said. “I learned how to work here. People don’t realize how tough a place this is to coach but I was able to learn every facet of the game under coach Radebaugh. I am very thankful for him giving me so much responsibility while I was here to prepare me for this position. Tonight was a special night.”
Even in defeat, Radebaugh was able to appreciate the efforts of his former assistant.
“I am pleased and happy at the amazing coach Bob has become,” Radebaugh said. “Very, very impressed.”
Coming up
The Buccaneers continue a tough early stretch with a game at Dayton on Saturday and then at former top-ranked Michigan State on Monday.