When it comes to catching spotted seatrout in the Lowcountry, few recreational anglers are more knowledgeable than Dave Fladd. So when he voiced his thoughts about releasing large trout during an appearance on a Wilmington, N.C.-based podcast, it was the perfect presentation. An official with the Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina (ccanc.org) heard the podcast, contacted Fladd and Fladd's personal mantra has become an official campaign: Release Over 20.

Fladd and Ralph Phillips are the founders of Summerville-based Eye Strike Fishing (eyestrikefishing.com), which manufactures premium jig heads used by both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Fishing guide Judson Brock, whose Eastern Current podcast in North Carolina, has a wide audience, was interviewing the two when Fladd casually mentioned his thoughts about releasing large fish.

"This was something I had been thinking about doing for a long time, but I hadn't organized it in my head, encouraging people to release all trout over 20 inches," Fladd said. "It's kind of a personal slot limit. Joe Neely of CCA North Carolina was listening and said it was exactly aligned what he envisions CCA encouraging people in North Carolina to do, and wanted to make it a big initiative."

A graphic artist helped develop a logo, and now if you go to the website of either Eye Strike or CCA North Carolina you will find information.

"We have set up some social media trying to get the word out. We've also set up a little form that you can go to on your cell phone. If you catch a 20-inch trout, take a quick picture, enter it on the form and get a free sticker. But we're also going to have quarterly drawings for some pretty significant prizes," Fladd said, adding that the idea also has been picked up by Salt Strong, a Florida-based podcast with a national audience.

Neither North Carolina nor South Carolina have upper size, or slot, limits for trout. Both states require that the fish measure at least 14 inches in order to be kept. South Carolina recreational anglers are limited to keeping 10 trout per day, while recreational anglers in North Carolina are limited to keeping four trout.

Larger trout are generally females, so letting the larger ones live and spawn will certainly bolster the population.

So, why 20? Why not 19? Why not 21?

"No particular reason. Twenty's a nice round number. I've been doing this myself about eight years. Here in South Carolina, 20 inches is a relatively rare fish," Fladd said before reeling off some eye-opening numbers about spotted seatrout in South Carolina.

"If you start year 0 with 1,000 trout, after four years only eight fish of that 1,000 are left and that 4-year-old fish is 20 inches. That gives you an idea of how rare that fish is. If only 1 of 8 made it that far, why is that? Superior genetics? Is it more resistant to cold? Resistant to disease? Does it just grow faster than the other fish? Those are all genes you would want to propagate through spawning. They're more valuable genes to pass on. So I think it's a no-brainer."

The spirit behind the Release Over 20 initiative is to encourage anglers to make their own personal limits. By releasing these large trout, you can help improve your odds for catching big trout down the road.

Billfish tournament status

The South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series is now down to three tournaments with the cancellation of the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Edisto tournament originally was scheduled July 15-18 as the series wrapup.

This year's first event now will be the Carolina Billfish Classic, which is scheduled to be fished June 17-20 out of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at Patriot's Point.

The Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament, originally the series opener, has been postponed until July 29-Aug. 1, and the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament has been moved to Aug. 12-15.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, N.C., although not a part of the S.C. Governor's Cup Series, always draws a lot of interest from Palmetto State anglers and is on target to be fished June 5-13.