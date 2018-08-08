COLUMBIA — A marketing bonanza is sitting there, untapped. With South Carolina’s relatively new reliance on social media and the creative team to really push the “brand” of Gamecock football, it seems silly to not take advantage.
Stretch out and wait, because these things take time. And really, if USC did put forth a massive campaign centered around their two unrelated but uncanny receivers, OrTre and Shi Smith, what difference does it make?
They aren't interested in a publicity campaign. As successful as their freshman seasons were, they feel they haven’t earned it yet.
“Nah, we don’t. We don’t got no nicknames for each other,” said OrTre, the 6-foot-4 former Wando High standout. “We just compete every day.”
Shi, the 5-10 sophomore from Union, agreed. Each still has to prove it despite what they've already done.
“The talent we have, the plays that we make that coaches can’t coach,” Shi listed as reasons why USC has the best receiving corps in the SEC. Yet he knows he and OrTre have to strive to remain where they are.
The Gamecocks’ flock of wideouts is one of the main reasons many feel so optimistic about the offense, especially with a healthy Deebo Samuel back on the field. With Samuel (six touchdowns in just three games), Bryan Edwards (USC's leading receiver last season) and the Smiths, there’s no limit on how the Gamecocks can attack a defense.
Edwards took over the No. 1 role when Samuel was hurt last year, but OrTre and Shi were the next two up (after tight end Hayden Hurst, who was second in catches and yards). OrTre edged Shi by one in catches; Shi topped OrTre by 83 yards. Each had three touchdowns.
OrTre was the perfect big-body receiver Jake Bentley could target when Edwards was blanketed, and Shi was the speedy slot man. Bentley’s touchdown throw to Shi in the Outback Bowl was one of the most flawless plays the Gamecocks had last year, and pushed USC ahead to stay.
Shi didn’t drop a pass all season. “That’s what I’m supposed to do,” he said. “Coach just gave me the play and told me what I needed to do, and it happened.”
OrTre caught at least three balls in eight of the last nine games. “I wanted it, of course. I was ready to play my role,” he said. “Whatever B-Mac needed me to do, I was going to do.”
It’s likely that only three receivers will be on the field at a time, but there will be several who will play. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon uses that as motivation.
“You play more than three guys a game. You’re going to go in the game playing six, seven guys,” he said. “You want to make sure that one, those guys are constantly competing, but those guys are going to get opportunities even if they’re not in the top two or three or whatever it might be.”
OrTre and Shi heard and applied. They know that Samuel’s going to be on the field a lot and Edwards will be, too. They had great freshman seasons but now’s the time to really show how valuable they can be.
Somebody’s going to have to take over next year. The work begins now.