Where is Joe Devin when you need him?
The former South Carolina Stingrays captain was notorious for winning games like the one Wednesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears. But Devin retired from hockey last season and works locally in Mount Pleasant.
Instead the hero turned out to be Orlando’s Hunter Fejes, who scored twice, including the game winner with 9:37 left in double overtime, as the Solar Bears defeated South Carolina, 4-3, in Game 3 of their ECHL Kelly Cup South Division semifinal series Wednesday night before a crowd of 3,101 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Solar Bears lead the best-of-7 series, 2-1,, with Game 4 slated for Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 7:05 p.m.
It was a gritty, determined effort from the Stingrays, especially from goalie Parker Milner who finished with 48 saves. But three turnovers would end up costing South Carolina the game and home-ice advantage for the rest of the series.
“I thought it was a great effort for most of the game,” said Stingrays coach Spiros Anastas. “We controlled the play, we had more chances, but the difference in a playoff game like this is that we gave them three goals. They were on three costly turnovers and in tight series where two teams are battling hard turnovers like that just makes your job that much tougher. We tied it up and we showed a lot of character, but if we don’t turn the puck over like we did, maybe we avoid going into double overtime and making it a one shot game.”
Milner, who lost for the third time in overtime during the playoffs to Orlando dating back to last sesaon, did everything he could to keep the Stingrays in the game.
“He’s been bailing teams out I’ve played for since we were 10-years-old,” said Stingrays veteran forward Patrick Gaul, who like Milner grew up in Pittsburgh. “I’m not even surprised anymore. I expect it from him and he expects it from himself. I thought he played great, just unfortunate that he didn’t get the win.”
Orlando’s Connor Ingram was equally impressive, stopping 55 shots over the 90 minutes of action.
“There's no doubt that Ingram was good, but we didn’t make it hard enough on him,” Anastas said. “I thought we relied too much of first chance opportunities instead of working for those second and third chances. That’s an adjustment we’re going to have to make as the series goes on. We need to get more bodies and more pucks to the net and creating traffic in front of him because I thought he was seeing the puck, especially during the first 30 minutes of the game.”
Gaul said the Stingrays must have a short memory and refocus for Game 4 Friday night.
“It’s not fun losing hockey games no matter how it happens,” Gaul said. “When we walk out of the locker room, we’ve got to leave the negatively behind. We’ve got to be confident in Game 4 and be hard to play against like we were tonight. We’ve got a lot of young guys in our locker room and they have to realize that you’ve got to win four games to win a series. We’ve got to have a short memory. Take the positives from the game, recovery and get after it Friday.”
In order for the Stingrays to even the series Friday night in Game 4, they’ll need to bring the same energy level and effort as they did in Game 3, Gaul said.
“Honestly I wouldn’t change a whole lot,” Gaul said. “I think we gave them too much tonight. We need to finish our checks, keep being hard to play against and forcing turnovers. We need to make safer plays coming out of our end.”
Fejes, who didn’t play in the first two games of the series, returned from the American Hockey League just in time for Orlando. Fejes finished with two goals and Alexander Kurali had three assists for Orlando in the victory.
Fejes got the game winner after collecting his own rebound and beating a sprawled out Milner for the game winner.
The Stingrays never had the lead, trailing 1-0 and 3-1 at one point in the third period after goals from Fejes, Mitch Hults and Brent Pederson.
South Carolina rookie defenseman Matt Nuttle scored his first professional goal on a backhand shot to tie the game 1-1 with 13:19 to play in the second period.
Trailing 3-1 in the third period, the Stingrays clawed their way back into game with back-to-back goals from Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Jonathan Charbonneau.
South Carolina closed the gap to 3-2 on Samuels-Thomas’ power play goal with 8:07 to play in the third period.
The Stingrays tied the game up when Jonathan Charbonneau banked the puck off of Ingram’s back from behind the net with 5:32 to play in regulation.
Coming up
Game 4 of the series is set for Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 7:05 p.m.