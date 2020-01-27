Luis Dorante, one of the winningest managers in Charleston RiverDogs history, is returning to the Holy City for the 2020 baseball season.

Dorante replaces Julio Mosquero, who coached the RiverDogs the past two seasons. Mosquero is now managing the New York Yankees’ Double-A team in Trenton, N.J. The RiverDogs are a Class A affiliate of the Yankees and compete in the South Atlantic League.

A native of Venezuala, Dorante is circling back to Charleston after two years of managing New York’s rookie league squad and one year as a staffer for the Trenton team.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Charleston,” Dorante said in a statement. “My family has enjoyed the time we’ve spent in Charleston, and between the facilities, fans and ballpark atmosphere, it’s a great place to be.”

Dorante departed the Lowcountry after a successful stint, winning 213 games in three seasons. He’s just 19 victories away from becoming the RiverDogs’ winningest manager.

Before he transitioned to coaching, Dorante played six seasons in the Boston Red Sox minor league system. He appeared in 221 games and played multiple positions, from catcher, to first base, third base and the outfield.

He retired in 1993 and joined the Montreal Expos' organization a year later as an international scout.

Fast forward more than a decade, and Dorante, now 51, served as a bullpen coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2008 to 2010.

Now he'll be heading up the RiverDogs for the second stint of his career.

Other new faces on the RiverDogs’ 2020 staff include Greenville native Daniel Moskos, a former major league pitcher who will serve as the pitching coach. Casey Dykes, a former assistant coach at Indiana University, will serve as the hitting coach for Charleston.

Larry Adegoke will be the team’s strength and conditioning coach, and Amanda Brady will be the RiverDogs’ advance scouting analyst.

Familiar faces from last season will include Francisco Leandro and Ryan Hunt, who are both defensive coaches, as well as Michael Sole, an athletic trainer, and Matt Seletsky, the clubhouse manager.

The RiverDogs open the season at Riley Park on April 9 against the Kannapolis Intimidators.