One of Lowcountry's top volleyball teams could miss playoffs because of revised format

With the revised playoff format for 2020 established because of the coronavirus, it appears one of the top high school volleyball teams in Lowcountry will miss out entirely on the postseason this fall.

Academic Magnet, Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate are locked in a battle for the top two spots in Region 8-AAA and all three programs have championship potential. In fact, all three programs have been involved in state championship matches in recent years.

Bishop England won 18 consecutive state titles in Class AAA and AA combined before being eliminated in the playoffs last season. Oceanside Collegiate reached the Class AA state finals in each of the last two seasons while Academic Magnet reached the AA state finals in 2016 and 2017. The Raptors lost in the 2019 AAA Lower State finals to Gilbert.

Bishop England stayed in the region race with a win over Academic Magnet on Tuesday, completing a season sweep of the Raptors. That puts Oceanside Collegiate in first place with one loss, which came against Academic Magnet. Oceanside Collegiate swept Bishop England so the Bishops and Academic Magnet each have two region losses. Academic Magnet’s rematch with Oceanside is Oct. 21.

“The third-place team in this region could be a region champion in any other region,” Academic Magnet coach Jennifer Koll said. “A really good team is going to miss the playoffs completely. That makes it very competitive.”

Four seniors lead the way for Academic Magnet this season. Setter Evelyn Otis leads the team with 126 assists and is second in defensive digs with 43. Mary Katherine Jernigan leads the team with 46 kills, Molly Tippey has 37 kills and Madeline Nguyen has a team-leading 52 digs.

“The girls work really hard and have a great understanding of the game and of their opponents,” said Koll, who previously was a head coach at Cane Bay and Timberland. “I can’t take any credit for our success. It’s all the girls. They are the ones putting in the work.”

Lowcountry Invitational cross country

Two of the top cross country performers in the state reside here in the Lowcountry and both won titles at the Lowcountry Invitational over the weekend. The event, hosted by James Island Charter, was contested at Mullett Hall on John’s Island.

Noah Ward, a senior at Philip Simmons and the top runner in the state among Class AA performers, won the boys race with a time of 15:47, finishing the course in more than a minute ahead of the runner-up. Wando won the team title, led by third-place finisher Daniel Munoz and fifth-place runner Jake Liebert. Bishop England was third in the team standings and Philip Simmons was fourth. There were 26 teams competing overall.

James Island freshman Hannah Vroon was the winner of the girls race with a time of 19:09. James Island won the girls team title as well. Bishop England was second, followed by Ashley Hall and Wando.

Lowcountry football top 10

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Goose Creek

3. First Baptist

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Wando

6. Hanahan

7. Stratford

8. Berkeley

9. Summerville

10. Cross