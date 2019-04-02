CHARLOTTE - Jacob Olson's second home run of the game helped South Carolina walk off with a 10-8 victory over No. 4 North Carolina State on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark.
The game was tied at 8 in the ninth as TJ Hopkins reached on a one-out single. Luke Berryhill replaced Hopkins on first after a fielder's choice and then trotted around the bases on Olson's blast to left, his 11th of the season.
South Carolina (18-11) gave up four runs in the first but answered with seven runs in the bottom of the frame. The Gamecocks had three home runs (Berryhill, Olson and Brady Allen) in the inning as N.C. State used three pitchers to record the three outs.
Carolina went up 8-5 in the fourth on a Hopkins' RBI fielder's choice. The Wolfpack (27-3) chipped away at Carolina's lead, scoring a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. Wesley Sweatt allowed the hit to tie the game, but buckled down to get a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to keep the game tied at 8.
The Gamecocks loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the eighth. Noah Campbell hit one on the screws but the ball was caught by the N.C. State second baseman. The Wolfpack got a pair of runners on in the ninth, but a flyout to left set up the Gamecocks' heroics.
Chris Cullen had three hits to pace South Carolina, while Olson and Allen had three hits apiece. Sweatt earned the win in relief, striking out two in two innings of relief.
TJ Shook and John Gilreath pitched three innings of relief apiece, combining for six strikeouts on the night.
No. 6 Georgia 5, No. 21 Clemson 3
CLEMSON - Junior right-hander Tim Elliott tossed 71/3 strong innings to lead Georgia past Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Bulldogs (24-5) took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series. The Tigers dropped to 22-7.
Elliott (4-1) earned the win by surrendering just three hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts. He also did not allow any of the eight leadoff batters he faced to reach base. Aaron Schunk pitched 11/3 innings to record his 10th save of the year.
Tigers starter Brooks Crawford (1-2) yielded four hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks with two strikeouts in 32/3 innings.
Schunk put the Bulldogs up in the first inning with a two-run homer, then Georgia scored two unearned runs in the fourth inning on Cam Shepherd's two-out double.
Davis Sharpe hit a solo homer, his third of the season, in the fifth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then Jordan Greene lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Schunk added an RBI fielder's choice in the ninth inning.
The Tigers host No. 17 Louisville in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
USC Upstate 11, Charleston Southern 7
SPARTANBURG – In a rare nonconference matchup between Big South teams, USC Upstate used defensive miscues to get past Charleston Southern at Cleveland S. Harley Ballpark.
USC Upstate (12-16) got out to an early 5-2 lead through three innings, turning four CSU (10-22) errors into runs.
Facing a 7-2 deficit in the fifth inning, CSU cut the lead to 7-6 as Kyle Horton smacked a two-run double down the left field line then scored on Max Ryerson’s two-run home run to left, capping the four-run inning.
The Spartans answered with two in the bottom of the inning before adding insurance.
Ryerson’s home run highlighted a two-hit day for the freshman, while Jason Miller extended his hit streak to 11 games and gathered two hits while Reid Hardwick also hit two singles.
CSU hosts rival The Citadel on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Illinois 4, No. 25 Coastal Carolina 2
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Illinois scored all of its runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Coastal Carolina in the first of a two-game set.
Branden Comia hit a two-run homer to open the scoring, and the Illini (18-8) tossed five scoreless innings to hold off the Chanticleers (20-9-1).
Anthony Veneziano settled down and allowed no further damage for Coastal Carolina, giving up the four runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings.
Jake Wright and Scott McKeon each went 2 for 4 for Coastal Carolina, while Cameron Pearcy doubled and drove in a run. Mike Koenig drove in the other run for the Chanticleers.