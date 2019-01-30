COLUMBIA — They’ve won big games. South Carolina took out Texas A&M, which has been in and out of the Top 25 all season, it topped Clemson (which is having a stunningly good season) and thumped Missouri in a grudge match.
There just hasn’t been that one win to make everybody take notice, the one that says the South Carolina women may have lost to four Top 10 basketball teams, but they’re back.
The 16th-ranked Gamecocks can get that with a win at No. 19 Kentucky on Thursday.
“I know it’s a rivalry for us, I don’t think any of the players, maybe some of the ones that are left over from a year or two ago, know the impact that this rivalry is,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “Hopefully we can steal a win on the road.”
There’s been no love lost between the two since they were permanently saddled to each other in the SEC’s scheduling system, and there’s been no shortage of great games. The Wildcats won the league in 2011-12 before the Gamecocks began their run of four straight regular-season championships in 2013-14, and when USC posted a 31-1 SEC record in the middle of that stretch, it was no surprise to see Kentucky handed it the only loss, at the same arena where the two tangle on Thursday.
The rivalry has slightly dimmed as the Gamecocks became one of the country’s elite and the Wildcats dipped, a mass player defection taking its toll (one of the players who left, Alexis Jennings, is finishing her senior year at USC). Yet as much as the USC-Missouri fracas overtook the Gamecocks’ rivalry settings the past year, Kentucky has always simmered in the background, waiting for its chance to retake the advantage.
The Wildcats started well on the strength of senior Maci Morris and future SEC Freshman of the Year Rhyne Howard and while they’ve cooled a bit in conference play (4-3), they’re dangerous and are playing at home. USC has won the past eight in the series but the Gamecocks are much different than the teams that posted that streak.
“They’ve been Top 20 this whole time,” said junior Ty Harris, who has never lost to Kentucky. “We know it’s going to be a physical and competitive game.”
There’s also the championship standpoint. The Gamecocks’ loss at Mississippi State last week left them a game behind the Bulldogs. They’ll get another shot at them in Columbia on the last day of the regular season, but in order to hang a banner, they have to keep winning before that.
“We really can’t drop another game if we want to stay toe-to-toe with Mississippi State and we can control us at least getting a share of the regular season,” Staley said.
Beating Kentucky would remove most of the fellow competition for that championship, and point the way toward USC reclaiming its throne.