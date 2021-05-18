Oceanside tennis player claims state title; track qualifiers set for state meet

The Oceanside Collegiate boys tennis team captured the Class AAA state championship over the weekend. The program added more hardware on May 18.

Sophomore Carson Baker, who plays No. 1 singles for the Landsharks, won the Class AAA individual state championship. Baker, who won five matches over two days, defeated Wren High’s Noah Johnson 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Track and field state meets

The S.C. High School League track and field state championships are set for this weekend at two sites. On May 21, the Class AAA meet will be held at Lower Richland High School. Spring Valley will host the Class AAAA. Both meets begin at 5 p.m.

On May 22, Lower Richland will host the Class AA and Class A state meet, while Spring Valley will host the Class AAAAA meet. Both start at 9 a.m.

Here is a list of qualifiers from area schools for each meet.

Class AAAAA individual qualifiers:

Wando - Julia Galbally, Sophie Heinold, Max Livesay, Ethan Fralish, Malachi Addison, Jake Liebert, Brooke Millett, Troy Cocco, Caleb Walker, Hannah Togami, Livingston Dodd, Delainey White, Alexandra Evans. Summerville - Kamryn White, Daren Hinds, Rachel Davis, Zach Counts, Sarah Wimpee, Devon Smith, Hayden Fulcher. Ashley Ridge - Vanessa Blake, Sadie Williams, Leila McClough, Josh Baroody, Samantha Franklin. Cane Bay - Jayden Boudreaux, Jayvion Johnson, Aaron Pierce, Sean Price, Alisa Haase, Alaina Nettles. Fort Dorchester - Jaeden Profit, Tess Studley, Mac England, Michael Smalls, Cann Tucker. Berkeley - Demarco Gadsden. West Ashley -Tanzania Watson, Javion Seger. Stratford - Kayshrion Guillory, Dannielle Brown, James Cureton, Talaiya Arline, Hunter Calvert. Stall - Josue Salazar.

Class AAAA individual qualifiers:

James Island - Terry Ardmore, Avery Belk, Hannah Vroon, Tia Lucas, Antonzia Major, Kylie Stephens. Lucy Beckham: Nicola Visser, Ella Durst, Delaney Manigault, Robert Myers.

Class AAA individual qualifiers:

Academic Magnet - Isabella Darce, Christian Giels, Jackson Millet. Bishop England - Michael Owens, Justin Hafner, Ava Albano, Kimber Keene, Nora Brahim, Maggie Long, Hope-Elaine Stowell, Matthew Sawyer, Mark Richter, Dominic Coffman, Brenden Womble. Hanahan - Hannah Chelton, Aidan Hatton, Jack Dantzler, Jake Semmler, Kayden Gaddist. Oceanside Collegiate - Jacob Ashley, Lilly Corley, Ruby Hansen, Lamar Prileau, Keller Wachsmuth, Justin Horry.

Class AA individual qualifiers:

Philip Simmons - Najhyrai Watson, Ghemyni Jefferson, Anna Allen, Hailey Myers, Matea Payer, Liliane Rendon-Chilel, Emmy Wood, Layla Simpson, Ella Bachmann, Elizabeth Braswell, Reese Seymor, Mary Allen, DeAndra Brown, Madison Jent, Avery Harbaugh, Reagan Roush, Lily Kaye Vance, JacQue Greene, Noah Ward, Henry Wood, Colin Nemeth, Ryan Rousseau, Ian Mullaney, Evan McKinnon, Luther Smalls, Peyton Woolridge, Ian McCorkle. Timberland - Neveah Prizzy, Tatyanna Pinckney, Cayden Chance, DaQuan Johnson, Keshaun Rivers, Jamaal McKinney. Woodland - Kayla Ferrell, Tyleah Moorer, Lyniah Kitt, Zanyah Simmons, Ashaunti Ravenell, Kizmi Rushing, K’monte Goodwin, Jaquarius Hezekiah, Jameson Coburn, Cortez Pringle, John Bomar.

Class A individual qualifiers:

Baptist Hill - Shontae Moultrie, Zoe Sanders, Terrance Brown. Cross - Traince Smalls, Kaden White, Amonte McCray. Military Magnet - Kaelin Davis, Jataya Brown, Tariq Ulmer, Antonio Gonzalez, Denodre Waites, Anthony Washington. St. John’s - Daeshia Buford. Parish Tatum, Piper Solyan, Brett Jones, Kayla Nelson, Kamiree McKnight, Gideon Rosenthal, Miguel Moultrie, Jaden Morrison, Cameryn Neely, Jaden Judge.

Region 7-AAAAA soccer honors

As the spring sports season winds down, with only track, baseball and softball championships to be decided, regions around the area are releasing all-region teams for the 2021 spring.

Region 7-AAAAA recently announced all-region teams in soccer.

The boys team is led by player of the year John Sheppard of Wando. Morgan deBarros, the girls player of the year, is also from Wando.

Here is the all-region boys team:

Wando - John Sheppard, Beckham Volker, Tre Jackson, Grant Houser. Stratford - Jose Dasilva, Mikal Greene, Yhago Brenner. Cane Bay - Erick Uvaile, Samuel Athearn, Liam Dietrich. Berkeley - Joe Quick, Kevin Prieto, Gudelio Penaloza. Goose Creek - Zatarian Perales, Felix Perales. Coach of the year - Jessie Stament, Stratford.

Here is the all-region girls team:

Wando - Morgan deBarros, Kylie Cino, Alyssa Graham, Caroline Richvalsky, Gwen Keiser. Cane Bay - Anna Carothers, Kaelan Bowers, Kara Perkins. Berkeley - Kennedy Olheiser, Destiny Hamilton, Courtney Rees. Stratford - Kiersten Yom, Lizzy Shaw, Isabella Jourdain. Goose Creek - Stephany Solis, Tianna Roberts. Region coach of the year - Shannon Champ, Wando.