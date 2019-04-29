Oceanside Collegiate won its first-ever district championship in baseball, beating Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1-0 to clinch the District V in Class AA on Monday night at Shipyard Park.
The Landsharks notched their 22nd win of the season in sweeping the district tournament in three games. They advance to the final four bracket of the Lower State playoffs with a home game on Thursday against Hannah-Pamplico.
“Glad we’re still playing, but we didn’t show up with the same energy and enthusiasm that we did when we played Johnsonville (last Thursday),” Oceanside coach Jerry Stoots said. “We were flat tonight. We’re gonna have to bring more energy on Thursday, that’s for sure.”
After escaping bases-loaded threats from Bamberg-Ehrhardt in each of the first two innings, the Landsharks scored their only run in the third when Gray Sobel beat out a grounder to second, allowing Aiden Pourmoghadam to score.
Pourmoghadam also notched the win on the mound, entering the game in the second and pitching through the sixth. Sobel pitched the seventh to earn the save.
“It could have gotten away from us in those early innings,” Stoots said. “Aiden did a good job, and he had not pitched in a while. But did a nice job. When we had the chance to nail it down, Gray had to finish it. He did what he usually does.”
Oceanside Collegiate finished the game with four hits.
Three other area teams won district championships on Monday night.
Summerville did the unthinkable by winning two games at Chapin to win the District V championship in Class AAAAA. The Green Wave won Game 1 7-0 behind a complete-game effort from senior AC Heaton. Sophomore catcher Cole Messina blasted his 11th home run of the season, which leads the state. Brandon Shaw added two hits and Daniel Hupp had two RBIs for the Green Wave.
In Game 2, the Green Wave beat South Carolina commit and top junior pitching prospect Cade Austin 10-0. Summerville got another outstanding pitching effort from Drew Thomas, who pitched five shutout innings. The Green Wave broke the game open with an eight-run sixth inning. Messina had two more hits, while Jordan Loving had two RBIs.
Summerville will visit St. James on Thursday in the first round of the Lower State final four bracket.
Defending Class AAA state champion Bishop England also won, beating Edisto 10-0 to claim the District VII title. The Bishops will host Gilbert in a Lower State final four bracket game on Thursday.
The Bishops scored seven runs in the first inning on Monday night and won the game by mercy rule in six innings.
Doom Dennis had three hits and two runs batted in for the Bishops (19-7). William Anderson and Jarren McCoy added two RBIs each, and Corey Cochran had two hits.
Charleston Math & Science also won a title, capturing the District VII championship of the Class A playoffs. The Riptide defeated Creek Bridge 13-1 and will host Green Sea Floyds in the Lower State final four tournament on Thursday.
Fort Dorchester was eliminated in the Class AAAAA playoffs, losing to Dutch Fork 12-2 in the District VIII final. Jalen Vasquez had two RBIs in the first inning for the Patriots.
Academic Magnet lost in the finals of the Class AAA District VIII tournament 3-1 to Strom Thurmond.
Philip Simmons lost to East Clarendon 16-1 in the final of the Class AA District VIII tournament.
Hanahan saw its season end with a 5-4 loss to Gilbert in the District VI tournament in Class AAA. The Hawks finish with a 22-8 record. Senior Jonathan Barham had three hits for the Hawks, while William Pugh added a pair of hits.
Ashley Ridge went to St. James needing two wins to capture the District VI-AAAAA title. The Swamp Foxes won the opener 2-0 behind a shutout from Chris Watkins. St. James rallied to win the second game 6-1.