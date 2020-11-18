Oceanside is Charleston area's last football team standing after playoff wipeout

The 2020 high school football season will be remembered for many things, not the least of which were the shortened schedule, limited attendance and other changes prompted by COVID-19.

But the virus cannot be blamed for the epic failure of most of the Charleston-area football teams during the first round of the Lower State playoffs. When the dust settled last Friday night, nine of 10 teams that made the state playoffs were eliminated.

Only Oceanside Collegiate managed to escape the first round, edging Aynor, 31-26. Oceanside (6-1) will play Camden (7-0) in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs on Friday at The Citadel's Johnson Hagood Stadium.

It should be noted that the playoff format this fall was dramatically different than usual because of the virus. In the past, the top four teams in each region would qualify for the postseason. That number was reduced to only the top two teams in each region.

Therefore, first-round matchups did not pit region champions against fourth-place teams. The playoff bracket was much more challenging this year.

Class AAAAA teams took the biggest hit as region champions Goose Creek (7-AAAAA) and Fort Dorchester (8-AAAAA) both lost to region runner-ups Carolina Forest (6-AAAAA) and River Bluff (5-AAAAA), respectively.

Region runner-ups Berkeley and Summerville lost to region champions Sumter and Dutch Fork.

Region 6-AA champion Woodland lost to Barnwell. Hanahan, Baptist Hill, Philip Simmons and St. John’s Christian also were eliminated. Perhaps the biggest head scratcher was Fort Dorchester’s high-powered offense being held to two touchdowns in a 14-12 loss. The Patriots entered Friday’s game as one of the highest scoring offenses in all of Class AAAAA.

At no time in recent memory have our local football teams experienced such a dark day. Which begs the question, how good is high school football in the Lowcountry? Certainly there are upsets every year, and playing much better competition in the first round definitely contributed. But superior teams beat good teams more often than not, and last Friday was a “not” night.

SCISA state championships at CSU

The SCISA state championship football games for Class AAA, AA and A will be played this weekend at Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field.

The AAA game between Hammond and Laurence Manning will be on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Hilton Head Christian takes on Carolina Academy in the Class AA title game at noon. The Class A game between Lee Academy and Thomas Heyward Academy will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Cathedral Academy preseason tournament

Cathedral Academy in North Charleston will host one of the only preseason basketball tournaments in the area this weekend. A total of 12 teams will play games from Friday through Sunday. Action on Friday begin at 3:30 p.m., and Saturday’s games begin at 10 a.m. Sunday play will commence at 1 p.m.

Schools involved include Lucy Beckham (boys and girls), St. John’s (boys and girls), Pinewood Prep (boys and girls), Cathedral (boys and girls), Charleston Collegiate (boys), Lowcountry Leadership (boys), Gray Collegiate (girls) and Orangeburg Prep (girls).