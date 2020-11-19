Oceanside football faces big challenge Friday when Camden comes to Johnson Hagood Stadium

As second-round playoff matchups go, Friday night’s Class AAA Lower State game between Camden and Oceanside Collegiate will be one of the more interesting to watch unfold.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at The Citadel's Johnson Hagood Stadium and features two Top 10 teams. Camden is 7-0 and Oceanside is 6-1.

Oceanside Collegiate head coach Joe Call, who is in his first season at OCA after five years at Summerville, says Camden is the best team his squad will have faced this season.

“Man, they are very good, a very complete football team,” Call said of the Bulldogs. “Big up front and well-coached. Skill people are really good. Defense is athletic. They are very experienced and they’ve lost only one game in two years.

“You know, my grand dad (the late Summerville coach John McKissick) used to say, ‘the more you look at them on film, the better they get.’ Camden is that way.”

After dominating opponents through the first five games of the season, the Oceanside defense has faced consecutive major challenges in the last two outings. The Landsharks lost their regular-season finale to Gray Collegiate, 40-34 in overtime, and won last week’s first-round playoff game against Aynor, 31-26. The defense allowed more than 400 total yards in each of those games.

Camden’s offense leans on a powerful running game led by senior Willis Lane. Lane has been one of the more productive backs in the state the last two years, rushing for more than 3,500 yards. Leroy Bracey is averaging better than 10 yards per carry and quarterback Jaffari Pearson has combined for more than 2,000 passing yards over the last two seasons.

Call said his players know what they are up against and welcome the challenge.

“When you play really good teams, there are going to be challenges,” Call said. “We have to remember we’re a very young defense. We don’t start any seniors on defense. They have had to learn and grow as a unit and I think they have done a great job. We know they won’t be perfect but they are playing with great effort.

"When you get to this point of the season, if you are still playing, you expect the team on the other sideline to be pretty doggone good.”

Oceanside’s offense has picked up the pace over the last two weeks due in large part to the development of junior quarterback Garrison Kepley and a new group of receivers.

“With a new starting quarterback and a whole new group of receivers, and no spring ball or 7-on-7 this summer, we started way behind,” Call said. “The more we have played, the passing game has improved. Garrison is doing a great job getting the ball to the open guy. and frankly we’re catching the ball more consistently.”

Oceanside sophomore running back Vaughn Blue also has progressed nicely and has more than 600 rushing yards this season.

The winner of Friday night’s game will play the winner of the Dillon/Gilbert contest next week for the Lower State championship.

FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SC High School League

Class AAAAA

Dorman at Northwestern

T.L. Hanna at Gaffney

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Sumter

Class AAAA

Catawba Ridge at Irmo

A.C Flora at South Pointe

Myrtle Beach at Beaufort

North Augusta at North Myrtle Beach

Class AAA

Woodruff at Wren

Daniel at Chapman

Camden at Oceanside Collegiate

Dillon at Gilbert

Class AA

Chesnee at Abbeville

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate

Andrews at Pelion

Barnwell at Marion

Class A

Blackville-Hilda at Southside Christian

Wagener-Salley at Lamar

Lake View at Carver’s Bay

Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

SCISA State Finals

At Charleston Southern

Friday: Class AAA, Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Class AA, Carolina Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian, noon

Saturday: Class A, Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward, 5:30 p.m.

At Northside Christian (Lexington)

Friday: 8-man, Richard Winn Academy vs. Holly Hill Academy, 7 p.m.