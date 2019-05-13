Oceanside Collegiate’s baseball team suffered its first loss of the postseason and now needs two wins to secure the school’s first-ever state title.
The Landsharks dropped a 2-1 game to Upper State champion Landrum on Monday night in Game 1 of a best-of-three championship series. Oceanside will try to stay alive in the series with a home game on Wednesday at Shipyard Park. Monday also was Oceanside’s first playoff game on the road this postseason.
“We hurt ourselves today,” Oceanside coach Jerry Stoots told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal after the game. “We made a couple of defensive mistakes and we did some bad things on the offensive side that haven’t been characteristic of us all year. We played a good team today, and when you do that, you have to play extremely well. We didn’t and they did. They’re a very good team and they executed very well.”
Landsharks starting pitcher Grey Sobel was solid in his effort, allowing a pair of second inning runs and just five hits on the night. The Cardinals picked up two hits and scored a run on an errant throw and that was enough for Landrum starter Todd Harris, who allowed four hits and struck out seven while pitching into the seventh inning.
Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, Oceanside rallied for a run on a soft single to center by Cooper Gaskins. However, on the play, a throw from center to second caught Issac Barney rounding the bag too far and Barney was tagged out to end the game.
Gaskins and Barney each had two hits in the game for the Landsharks.
In other area playoff action, the Dorchester Academy baseball and softball teams won their respective championship series openers in the Class A state finals. Each can clinch a championship with road wins on Tuesday.
The baseball team improved to 19-4 with a 4-0 home win against Richard Winn Academy in its best-of-three series. Landon Way tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts for the Raiders.
Ben Stokes and Hunter Hartzog tallied two hits each for the Raiders, while Noah Byron pitched a scoreless seventh inning. The Raiders are seeking a third consecutive SCISA Class A title.
The softball team also is gunning for a third consecutive state championship and leads its series 1-0 after a 5-1 win over Wardlaw. The two teams will play Tuesday at Wardlaw.
Junior Payton Jackson went the distance in the circle, scattering four hits while striking out 18. Sophomore Grace Judy belted a home run and had two hits, while junior Laura Singletary also had two hits. Dorchester improved to 25-3 on the season.
Jed Blackwell of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal contributed to this story.