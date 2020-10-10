Oceanside Collegiate, Wando girls capture state swim championships

Oceanside Collegiate led a strong local showing at the S.C. High School League girls state swimming championships, held Saturday at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.
Oceanside Collegiate captured the Class AAA team state title, its second straight first-place finish. Led by junior Kendal Chunn, who won a pair of individual gold medals and swam on two relay state championship teams, the Landsharks scored 470 team points. State runner-up St. Joseph’s Catholic posted 373 points.
Bishop England’s 276 points was good for fourth place in the team standings, while Academic Magnet finished fifth with 270 points.
Wando won its fourth consecutive title in Class AAAAA, holding off a strong challenge from Spartanburg.
Wando trailed 306-291 heading into the final four events but got a win by Mary Shaw in the 100-yard breaststroke and put three swimmers in the top nine in the 100-yard backstroke to move ahead in the standings. A second-place finish, behind Spartanburg, in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, pushed Wando to 424 points. Spartanburg finished with 395 points.
“I knew it would be a very close race because Spartanburg has three really good swimmers,” Wando coach Cheryl Durden said. “I knew we were strong in the back and breast, we just pulled it out. We needed to finish in the top four of the relay and the girls responded well.”
Durden credited her team for its commitment during a difficult season.
“We practiced twice a week, so it took them to go work out on their own, and they did,” Durden said. “I am really proud of them. It was a crazy season, but they stayed focused on winning a fourth straight title.”
Ellis Pitts took second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Estelle Bauer finished second in the 500 freestyle and Illyanna Lightfoot was second in the 100 butterfly.
Chunn won four gold for the second straight year but admits the 2020 season was a lot different than last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Chunn and others who participate in the club swim season were behind in preparation when the high school season started.
“I had a four-month break so I had to work hard to get back into shape,” said Chunn, who is currently weighing college offers from Indiana, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. “I felt ready today. I think our entire team felt good. We had to defend our state title and today made the work worthwhile.”
Chunn won the 200 individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. She swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay units as well.
Grace Isaacs won the 50-yard freestyle and Claire Natale was second in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. Nell Cagle took third in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 50. Caroline Hill was second in the 100-yard free and fifth in the 200 while Paisley Hodges was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
“We went into the season not knowing if we would even have a state meet but we trained as if we would,” Oceanside Collegiate coach Courtney Beauch said. “We figured if it was going to happen, we would be prepared to give it our all and the girls responded today. We had some mistakes early but we finished really strong. We did just enough to win it, so I am really proud of the team.”
Beauch also was recognized as the Swim Coach of the Year by the S.C. Coaches Association.
Bishop England’s Jill Smiley won the 100-yard butterfly for the third consecutive year, also placing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. Teammate Lindsay Burbage won the 100-yard breaststroke and was third in the 200-yard individual medley.
In their first year of competition, Lucy Beckham High had a strong third-place finish in the Class AAAA meet.
Eastside won its fourth consecutive state title and Hilton Head was the state runner-up. James Island posted a fifth-place finish.
Leading the way for Lucy Beckham were Katie Grace Vandergrift and Avery Frece. Vandergrift posted second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Frece finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
Addie King finished third in the 100-yard backstroke and the 400-yard relay unit was state runner-up.