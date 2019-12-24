The Schimpf sisters, Abigail and Emma, have long been top players on the South Carolina junior golf scene.

Both rank in the top 25 in the current S.C. Junior Golf Association state rankings. Abigail is headed to South Carolina to play college golf for the Gamecocks, while Emma is committed to College of Charleston. Abigail was the SCJGA Beth Daniel player of the year in 2018, when she qualified for the U.S. Women's Amateur.

But as home-schooled students since the sixth grade, Abigail and Emma have not had a chance to impact high school golf in South Carolina. That changed this year, when the sisters decided to play for Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant.

Their impact was swift.

Emma, a junior, won the Class AAA state tournament while leading Oceanside to a third straight team title. Abigail, a senior, was seventh in the state tournament.

Emma's winning score of 69-69—138 at Coastal Carolina's Hackler Course earned her The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry player of the year honor. Abigail shot 75-76—151 to join her sister on the All-Lowcountry first team.

There's no heartburn in the Schimpf house over those scores. The sisters are used to competing with each other.

"She's always been better than me," Emma said of her older sister. "But maybe I'm catching up a little bit. We play a lot together, so competing against each other is just normal for us."

The sisters began playing as youngsters, following their father to the driving range and course. They decided to go to Oceanside this year in order to make sure they met NCAA requirements for scholarships and eligibility.

For Oceanside coach Billy Ross, it was an embarrassment of riches. The Schimpf sisters joined a team that already included Rachel Rich, the 2018 All-Lowcountry player of the year.

Rich, a senior, finished third in the AAA state tournament at 67-74—141, and senior Karla Bartemeyer was eighth at 74-78—152.

Rounding out the All-Lowcountry first team are Bishop England's Grayson Bonner and Kat Klein, who led the Bishops to an eighth-place finish in Class AAA; and Raegan Propes of Ashley Hall and Anna Parker of Pinewood Prep, both honorable mention all-state in SCISA.

ALL-LOWCOUNTRY GIRLS GOLF TEAM

First team

Emma Schimpf, Oceanside

Fired a 69-69—138 to win medalist honors at the Class AAA tournament, leading Oceanside to a third straight state title

Rachel Rich, Oceanside

Her score of 67-74—141 at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course was good enough for third place at the Class AAA state tournament

Abbey Schimpf, Oceanside

Emma’s sister shot Oceanside 75-76—151 to finish seventh in Class AAA

Kayla Bartemeyer, Oceanside

The fourth player to finish in the top eight at the Class AAA state tournament with a 74-78—152

Grayson Bonner, Bishop England

Bonner shot 77-79—156 to lead the Bishops to a No. 8 finish in Class AAA

Raegan Propes, Ashley Hall

Propes’ score 78-82—160 earned her honorable-mention all-state honors in SCISA

Anna Parker, Pinewood Prep

Parker also was honorable mention all-state in SCISA at 83-77—160

Kat Klein, Bishop England

Klein tied for 18th in Class AAA with a score of 79-82—161

Honorable Mention

Wando – Ella Drew Dodd 82-83—165; Regan Clifford 82-84—166; Grace Lindsey 92-88—180; Palmetto Christian – Ava Romfo 87-83—170; Pinewood Prep – Aubrey Merryman 85-91—176; First Baptist – Makenzie Norwood 84-91—175; Fort Dorchester – Katie Skipper 88-86—174; Anna Walsh 83-93—176; Stratford – Chayse Cool 94-86—180.

Coach of the Year: Billy Ross, Oceanside Collegiate

Team State Champion: Oceanside Collegiate (Class AAA).

Based on performances at state tournaments.